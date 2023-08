STORY: San Diego mayor Todd Gloria cautioned residents to clear their gutters and storm drains, and make sure devices are fully charged before the storm hits, while Director of California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward, urged people to heed any evacuation orders immediately.

Although the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane was weakening on its path to the west-central coast of the peninsula and would downgrade to a tropical storm as it heads towards Southern California on Sunday (August 20), officials warn dangerous downpours remain a major concern.

In Long Beach, residents were seen packing sandbags in preparation, while in Malibu, long lines snaked through supermarkets as people stocked up on food and supplies before hunkering down for the storm.