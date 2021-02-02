Offline message app downloaded over million times after Myanmar coup

SINGAPORE Feb 2 (Reuters) - Offline messaging app Bridgefy
said it was downloaded more than 1 million times in Myanmar,
after the country's military seized power on Monday and
temporarily disrupted internet traffic.
The Mexican startup, which gained popularity during Hong
Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2020, tweeted that it hoped
people in Myanmar would find its app "useful during tough
times".
After the country's democratically elected leaders were
arrested, phone and internet connections were disrupted in the
main city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts
of the country.
Communications had been restored by late Monday but, in
social media posts seen by Reuters, activists in Myanmar
encouraged the download of Bridgefy as a solution to possible
further shutdowns.
CEO Jorge Rios told Reuters that between Monday to Tuesday
evening the app had been downloaded more than 1.1 million times.
The country has an estimated 22 million social media users.
Bridgefy, whose backers include Twitter co-founder Biz Stone
and which has also been used at anti-government rallies in
Thailand, is one of several apps based on Bluetooth that use
mesh networks to allow users to communicate without internet
connections.
They have gained popularity globally, especially in
countries which have a history of imposing restrictions on
social media platforms and internet providers - though security
experts are concerned they can be penetrated, exposing users to
surveillance risks.
In response to a question from Reuters, Bridgefy said it had
improved its security procedures and encrypted direct messages
between users.
Other apps that use similar technologies include goTenna and
Briar, while the now defunct Bluetooth Firechat app was used in
past protests in Iran and Iraq.
(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Jessie Pang in Hong
Kong; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alison Williams)