Offshore Lifestyle : Releases New Hardworking Fishing Gear

10/01/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

Today, Offshore Lifestyle proudly unveiled its new line of high-quality gear, including performance shirts, t-shirts, tanks, shorts, neck gaiters, hats and outwear available for worldwide shipping on the newly revitalized website, offshorelifestyle.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001006081/en/

Pictured above from left to right are the Haulin’ Bass, Fish Harder and Silver King shirts. The new Offshore Lifestyle apparel draws inspiration from the apex predator fish native to different regions including the Bluefin Tuna, Largemouth Bass, Marlin, Tarpon and Roosterfish. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured above from left to right are the Haulin’ Bass, Fish Harder and Silver King shirts. The new Offshore Lifestyle apparel draws inspiration from the apex predator fish native to different regions including the Bluefin Tuna, Largemouth Bass, Marlin, Tarpon and Roosterfish. (Photo: Business Wire)

The brand owners developed an authentic line of apparel and performance gear for the gritty, hard-playing water fanatics, that know the reward for hard work is good times. On the West Coast, East Coast and all the waterways in-between, Offshore Lifestyle makes quality gear for your life on the water.

"The Offshore Lifestyle crew lives by the motto, 'Work Hard, Fish Harder.' That is what has allowed us to build this dream together, and we are excited to create gear that represents everyone that shares our passion," stated Raul Medina, partner at Offshore Lifestyle. "We believe that there is no better feeling than living life on the water."

NEW BRANDING

In addition to the new line, the brand unveiled its new logo and website, giving the brand a fresh look. For everyone from the daily fisher to weekend warriors, the new modern Offshore Lifestyle site features a new online store stocked with the latest gear and action shots from the brand’s recent fishing adventures.

Whether you're off the coast reeling in tuna and marlin or heading inland to the best lakes and rivers, Offshore Lifestyle has something for everyone. Tag @offshorelifestyleofficial to show us your latest catch and for a chance to be featured on the official Offshore Lifestyle social channels.

To keep up with Offshore Lifestyle, be sure to follow and like:
Instagram
Facebook


© Business Wire 2020
