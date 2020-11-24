Offshore Wind Turbine Market will Showcase Negative Impact during 2020-2024 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore wind turbine market and it is poised to grow by 54,975 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Government support for wind energy projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from alternative sources of energy might hamper market growth.
Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Offshore Wind Turbine Market is segmented as below:
Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The offshore wind turbine market report covers the following areas:
-
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size
-
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Trends
-
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind turbine market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the offshore wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the offshore wind turbine market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind turbine market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Substructures
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Substructures
-
Monopiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Gravity foundation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Substructures
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Competitive scenario
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Eaton Corporation Plc
-
ENERCON GmbH
-
General Electric Co.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Nordex SE
-
Senvion SA
-
Siemens AG
-
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
-
Vestas Wind System AS
-
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
