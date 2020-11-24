Log in
Offshore Wind Turbine Market will Showcase Negative Impact during 2020-2024 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

11/24/2020 | 11:16am EST
Technavio has been monitoring the offshore wind turbine market and it is poised to grow by 54,975 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Government support for wind energy projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from alternative sources of energy might hamper market growth.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The wind turbine gear oil market size has the potential to grow by 18,254.00 MT during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The wind turbine monitoring systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.23 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Offshore Wind Turbine Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography
    • EMEA
    • APAC
    • Americas

Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The offshore wind turbine market report covers the following areas:

  • Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size
  • Offshore Wind Turbine Market Trends
  • Offshore Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind turbine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the offshore wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the offshore wind turbine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind turbine market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Substructures

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Substructures
  • Monopiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gravity foundation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Substructures

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • ENERCON GmbH
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Nordex SE
  • Senvion SA
  • Siemens AG
  • Suzlon Energy Ltd.
  • Vestas Wind System AS
  • Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


