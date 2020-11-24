Offshore Wind Turbine Market will Showcase Negative Impact during 2020-2024 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the offshore wind turbine market and it is poised to grow by 54,975 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Government support for wind energy projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from alternative sources of energy might hamper market growth.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Offshore Wind Turbine Market is segmented as below:

Geography EMEA APAC Americas



Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The offshore wind turbine market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Trends

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore wind turbine market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind turbine market, vendors

