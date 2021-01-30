Ofgem Office of Gas and Electricity Market : appoints EDF to take on customers of Green Network Energy, and British Gas Evolve to take on customers of Simplicity Energy

Ofgem has appointed EDF to take on supplying Green Network Energy's approximately 360,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers. It has appointed British Gas Evolve, a trading name of British Gas Trading Ltd, to take on supplying Simplicity Energy's approximately 50,000 domestic customers. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.

EDF and British Gas Evolve are offering customers a competitive tariff. Outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers of Green Network Energy and Simplicity, will also be honoured. EDF will absorb the costs of honouring customers' credit balances and the migration of customers. They will pay the outstanding £140 Warm Home Discount rebates to Green Network Energy's 12,000 eligible customers and will make an additional contribution towards the costs of wider environmental and social obligations. British Gas Evolve will also absorb a significant portion of the costs of honouring customers' credit balances and the migration of customers.

For existing customers of both failed suppliers, energy supplies will continue as normal as they switch over to EDF and British Gas Evolve on Sunday 31 January.

Customers of Green Network Energy and Simplicity Energy will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier they can shop around, but are advised to wait until the transfer has been completed. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem's director of retail, said:

'I am pleased to announce we have appointed EDF for the customers of Green Network Energy, and British Gas Evolve for customers of Simplicity Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

'Both new suppliers will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.'

Green Network Energy customers can email EDF on customer_correspondence@EDFEnergy.com or call 0333 009 6993 - the call centre will be open at 8am Monday 1 February. In an emergency situation prior to this please use the emergency contacts listed on the EDF website.

Simplicity customers can email British Gas Evolve on service@britishgasevolve.co.uk or call 0330 808 3880 - the call centre will be open at 9am Monday 1 February.

Both new suppliers will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account. Customers are advised not to cancel their direct debits as their new suppliers will aim to transfer these.

More information for Green Network Energy customers and Simplicity Energy customers can be found on the Ofgem website.

Notes to editors

Green Network Energy and Simplicity Energy's customers will be supplied by EDF and British Gas Evolve as of Sunday 31 January 2021. Accounts will be fully set up over the coming weeks. EDF and British Gas Evolve will be in touch with customers in the coming days.

Any questions Green Network Energy customers have should be directed to EDF's website or email customer_correspondence@EDFEnergy.com. Customers can phone 0333 009 6993 - the call centre will be open at 8am Monday 1 February.

Any questions Simplicity Energy customers have should be directed to British Gas Evolve 's website or email service@britishgasevolve.co.uk. Customers can call 0330 808 3880 - the call centre will be open at 9am Monday 1 February.

Both new suppliers will honour the credit balances of current and former domestic customers of the failed supplier.

Current and former customers who owe money, or are in debit to Green Network Energy and Simplicity Energy should wait to hear from EDF/British Gas Evolve or Green Network Energy's / Simplicity Energy's administrators.

Both new suppliers will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.

Customers can find support and advice on the Ofgem website. Alternatively, if they need additional support, they can call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or email them via webform, or get in touch through Ofgem's facebook or twitter feed @ofgem

Further information

For media, contact

Ben Tritton: 07388 851167 / ben.tritton@ofgem.gov.uk

Media out of hours mobile: 0792 882 9894 (media calls only)

General enquiries (non-media)

If you are an energy customer looking for help and advice, including complaints about energy firms, please see our Household gas and electricity guide. Citizens Advice also provide a free, impartial helpline service across a range of issues on 0808 223 1133.

We also regularly share news and post general advice to help consumers get the most out of their energy services via our @Ofgem twitter and Facebook pages. If you have an enquiry or complaint relating to Ofgem's policies or functions, contact us at consumeraffairs@ofgem.gov.uk or on 020 7901 7295.

For all other non-media related enquiries, please visit our Contact us page.

About Ofgem

Ofgem is Britain's independent energy regulator. Our role is to protect consumers now and in the future by working to deliver a greener, fairer energy system. We do this by:

Working with Government, industry and consumer groups to deliver a net zero economy at the lowest cost to consumers.

Stamping out sharp and bad practice, ensuring fair treatment for all consumers, especially the vulnerable.

Enabling competition and innovation, which drives down prices and results in new products and services for consumers.

For facts, figures and information about Ofgem's work, see Energy facts and figures or visit the Ofgem Data Portal.

For energy insights and updates straight to your inbox from Ofgem, please subscribe.

Follow us on Twitter @ofgem, LinkedIn and Facebook.