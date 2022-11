The new local electricity distribution price controls, which will run from 2023 to 2028, requires networks to focus the investment on supporting the move away from a high dependence on imported fossil fuels, regulator Ofgem said in a statement on Wednesday.

Price controls set the amount of money that can be earned by the companies which operate Britain's network operators over a set period of time.

