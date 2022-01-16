Ogun State Economic Transformation Project - P164031

The development objective of the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project for Nigeria is to increase the participation of the private sector in the economy of Ogun state with a focus on improving the business-enabling environment (BBE), strengthening agri-food value-chains, and upgrading skills. The project comprises of two components. The first component, results-based financing to improve the business-enabling environment and foster private sector...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

