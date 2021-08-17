Ohana Control Systems, Inc. sues The Honolulu Fire Department for Years Long Discrimination and Fraud

HONOLULU, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohana Control Systems, Inc. (“Ohana”) and its president, Amir Borochov (“Mr. Borochov”), filed a federal lawsuit against the City & County of Honolulu (through the Honolulu Fire Department (“HFD”)) and several current and former employees of the HFD Fire Prevention Bureau (“HFD Employees”).



The lawsuit alleges that City & County and the HFD Employees violated the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution through a years’ long course of conduct of discriminatory and unequal treatment of Ohana and Mr. Borochov, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and intentionally inflicting emotional distress on Mr. Borochov. The lawsuit alleges that the discrimination was based on Mr. Borochov’s Israeli national origin, his Jewish faith, and personal animosity towards Ohana.

In addition to monetary damages, Ohana seeks an injunction against the City & County prohibiting the discriminatory conduct from continuing. The lawsuit also alleges that City & County committed fraud in collecting building plan review fees and fire alarm inspection fees when its personnel were incompetent to do so because they lacked the necessary education, experience, training and certification.

Ohana is seeking a refund of the fees it paid. In addition, because the building plans and fire alarm inspections involve serious life, health and safety matters of great public importance, Ohana is seeking an injunction prohibiting the City & County from performing such acts until its personnel are qualified and competent to do so.

Amir Borochov (808) 842-5888 amir@ohanacontrols.com