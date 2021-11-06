Log in
Ohio Based Family Entertainment Center Scene75 Wins International Recognition

11/06/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scene75 Columbus, located in Dublin, Ohio, received international recognition from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) yesterday during their virtual award ceremony as the Top Family Entertainment Center of the World. Scene75 will be recognized in person later this month during the Brass Ring Awards Ceremony, held at the annual IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando, Florida.

The Scene75 Cincinnati location previously won the same award in 2016, while the chain's Dayton, Ohio location has been nominated for the award twice, an incredible feat for this chain of Ohio-based family entertainment centers.

"It is an incredible honor to win this award not only once, but twice. It's ultimately a reflection of the Scene75 culture," Jonah Sandler, Chief Entertainment Officer and founder of Scene75 Entertainment states. "Since our doors opened in Dayton in 2012, we have always had the goal to pursue excellence and create lasting memories with our guests. We are not willing to settle for the ordinary; we want guests' experiences at Scene75 to be extraordinary. This mentality applies not only to our entertainment experience, but also our dedication to safety since our inception and especially during the pandemic."

A panel of IAAPA certified judges evaluate submissions that highlight a center's community giveback programs and initiatives, COVID-19 safety measures, technological advancements that contribute to the overall advancement of the amusement industry, marketing materials and entertainment offerings. An IAAPA mystery shopper then evaluates each of the facilities covering everything from pre-visit phone calls, website reviews, general facility cleanliness, staff hospitality, attractions, food quality, state-of-repair, safety, guest service and more.

Scene75 is an Ohio-based, locally owned and operated business with four locations in Ohio and one on the way in the Chicago suburbs. Scene75 Columbus currently holds the title for the largest indoor family entertainment center in the country. With 220,000 square feet of indoor amusement, families can enjoy a sprawling two floors of go-karts, laser tag, a roller coaster, drop tower, mini-golf, inflatable bouncing and more.

Schedule an interview with Maggie McCartney, Scene75 Corporate Director of Marketing at mmccartney@scene75.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
