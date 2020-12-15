Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ohio Department of Veterans Affairs to Utilize rfxcel's Drug Supply Chain Security Act Compliance Software

12/15/2020 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, VA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions has been selected by the Ohio Department of Veterans Affairs to support their Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance needs for dispensers. The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Pharmacy Service will utilize rfxcel’s track and trace technology to comply with the regulations set into place by the Drug Quality and Security Act of 2013. Included in the act is the DSCSA, which requires dispensers of prescription medications, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, to meet certain requirements of tracking prescription medications through the pharmaceutical global supply chain.

Under the DSCSA, the Department of Veterans Affairs is required to track transaction history, information and statements, and to validate its authorized trading partners’ licensure and authorization on an ongoing basis, including serialization and tracing of products to the individual unit level, and report any suspect products to the FDA,

In selecting rfxcel’s DSCSA Compliance Software, the Department of Veterans Affairs is now able to meet these requirements through rfxcel’s automated software solution. The rfxcel DSCSA Compliance Software not only enables the VA to track medications throughout the entire supply chain, but also provides significant cost savings in redirecting soon-to-expire products to sites that will use them faster, as well as enabling patient recalls to be tracked down to the specific patient level in the inpatient wards and clinics. This allows for more precise distribution channels and ensures the delivery of the correct products to the correct areas to best meet the needs of veterans being served through the VA.

“rfxcel’s compliance software will enable the Department of Veterans Affairs to meet all DSCSA regulations as well as meet the critical global supply chain requirements of visibility, safety, security and confidence at every stage of the supply chain”, said Greg Moulthrop, Vice President, Worldwide Government Group, rfxcel. “Nowhere is the capability we are providing more important than in helping to serve the needs of our veterans and play a role in enabling the VA in Ohio to ensure they are delivering the right medication to the right person at the right time, and that the medication is exactly what it is meant to be and where it is meant to be.”

As a premier vendor providing Track & Trace Security solutions to governments for high value products across multiple complex industries and global supply chains, and specifically for products that impact public health and safety, rfxcel is committed to ensuring complete visibility, safety, security and confidence for its global government customers.

rfxcel’s Worldwide Government Group may be contacted at gov@rfxcel.com or by calling (925) 824-0300.


Herb Wong
rfxcel Corporation
9258240300
hwong@rfxcel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aCommunications and Digital Technologies SOEs Merge
AQ
10:06aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : World's First Truly Global, Real-Time Maritime Emergency Service Launched by Iridium
AQ
10:06aFIRSTFARMS A/S : sells 238 hectares for DKK 12 million
AQ
10:06aALCHEMER : Earns ISO 27001 Certification
BU
10:06aAMENTUM : Awarded $88 Million Contract for Development and Sustainment of Maritime Electro-Optic Infrared Systems
BU
10:06aGREEN DRAGON : Unveils Luxe Cannabis Boutique in Denver's Cherry Creek Neighborhood
BU
10:06aTECH DATA : Announces Additions to Its Board of Directors
BU
10:05aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : PEA update returns significantly improved economics
PU
10:05aPatterson Belknap Announces Three New Partners and Five Counsel
BU
10:05aCommission proposes revised rules for cross-border energy infrastructure in line with the European Green Deal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
3ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen strikes CEO power struggle truce in boost to shares
5Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ