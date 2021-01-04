PRESS RELEASE
December 28, 2020
UPDATED: Ohio EPA and BUSTR On Scene at
Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill
Impacted residents should take action to reduce fumes and stay safe
CINCINNATI - The Ohio EPA and the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR), a division of the State Fire Marshal's office, are now on scene at a gasoline leak in West Price Hill. The Cincinnati Fire Department, which is in charge of the emergency response, was alerted by area residents who noticed odors in their homes.
The leak reportedly occurred on December 24 from an underground gasoline storage tank at the Fast Stop gas station located at 4501 West Eighth Street (intersection of West Eighth Street and Pedretti Avenue). The station was ordered to close its gas pumps and empty its underground storage tanks to prevent further leakage. The gas station convenience store remains open for business.
About 360 gallons of fuel reportedly leaked and made its way into the sewer system. Fumes from the gas have entered area homes through private building sewers. Impacted streets include West Eighth Street, Carnation Avenue, Cappel Drive, and Hermosa Avenue.
The Ohio EPA, MSD, and the Cincinnati Health Department are assisting the fire department with the emergency response. The U.S. EPA has also been engaged to assist with air monitoring and venting of the sewer. MSD has been flushing the sewers with water since December 24 to try to knock down the fumes. Flushing will continue as long as deemed necessary.
The Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR) is performing oversight of immediate corrective actions and the investigation and cleanup of the leak, which will be done by an environmental consultant hired by the gas station owner.
It is advised that homeowners on the identified streets above should take the following precautions:
-
Limit ignition sources such as candles and any other flaming devices.
-
Run water in basement floor drains to reduce fumes and odors in the home. If the drains don't have a trap (U-shaped portion of the pipe), they should be plugged to stop odors from entering homes.
-
Crack windows to reduce fumes that may cause irritation
If you have health concerns, please contact a medical doctor or call 911. You can also contact the Cincinnati Fire Department's non-emergency number at (513) 765-1212 with immediate non-health-related concerns.
