December 28, 2020

UPDATED: Ohio EPA and BUSTR On Scene at

Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill

Impacted residents should take action to reduce fumes and stay safe

CINCINNATI - The Ohio EPA and the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR), a division of the State Fire Marshal's office, are now on scene at a gasoline leak in West Price Hill. The Cincinnati Fire Department, which is in charge of the emergency response, was alerted by area residents who noticed odors in their homes.

The leak reportedly occurred on December 24 from an underground gasoline storage tank at the Fast Stop gas station located at 4501 West Eighth Street (intersection of West Eighth Street and Pedretti Avenue). The station was ordered to close its gas pumps and empty its underground storage tanks to prevent further leakage. The gas station convenience store remains open for business.

About 360 gallons of fuel reportedly leaked and made its way into the sewer system. Fumes from the gas have entered area homes through private building sewers. Impacted streets include West Eighth Street, Carnation Avenue, Cappel Drive, and Hermosa Avenue.

The Ohio EPA, MSD, and the Cincinnati Health Department are assisting the fire department with the emergency response. The U.S. EPA has also been engaged to assist with air monitoring and venting of the sewer. MSD has been flushing the sewers with water since December 24 to try to knock down the fumes. Flushing will continue as long as deemed necessary.