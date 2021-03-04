Log in
Ohio Living : Quaker Heights Names Thompson New Executive Director

03/04/2021 | 03:55pm EST
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living Quaker Heights recently announced a new executive director, Sarah Thompson.

In her new role, Thompson will oversee Quaker Heights' daily operations and will be responsible for quality and financial outcomes, as well as resident and employee relations. Before joining Ohio Living, she served as assistant vice president of small house neighborhoods for Otterbein SeniorLife in Lebanon, Ohio.

Thompson holds a bachelor's degree in gerontology and psychology from Miami University and a master's degree in healthcare administration from the University of Cincinnati, along with a Nursing Home Administrator license.

Sarah hails from Centerville, Ohio, and outside of work she enjoys hiking, camping and spending time outdoors. She currently serves as a board member at large for the Miami Valley Long-Term Care Association.

"We are excited to have Sarah at the helm of Ohio Living Quaker Heights," said Leslie Belfance, Ohio Living divisional executive director – southern region. "Her educational background, coupled with strong operational experience and passion for memory care and programming will surely benefit our organization."

About Ohio Living Quaker Heights
Ohio Living Quaker Heights, established in 1905, is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Quaker Heights' campus includes assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice, memory care and long-term care. Located at 514 High Street in Waynesville, OH, Quaker Heights employs 46 professionals. It is part of Ohio Living, the largest and most experienced not-for-profit provider of life plan communities and services in Ohio. More information is available at www.ohioliving.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-living-quaker-heights-names-thompson-new-executive-director-301241048.html

SOURCE Ohio Living


© PRNewswire 2021
