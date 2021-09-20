Ohio Power Siting Board Approves Mark Center Solar Project Development

110 MW energy facility in Defiance County, OH to bolster local community, begins construction in Q4 2022

Candela Renewables today announced that the Ohio Power Siting Board has approved their application to construct and operate the Mark Center Solar Project in Defiance County, OH.

The Mark Center Solar Project is a 110 MW facility that will provide job opportunities, tax revenue and more to the local community in addition to renewable energy, and is slated to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Candela Renewables

Founded by former First Solar executives, Candela Renewables has one of the most accomplished teams developing utility-scale solar power projects in the United States. Since it was founded in 2018, it has assembled a portfolio of more than 3.6 GW of utility-scale solar projects and 2.2 GW of co-located energy storage showcasing their ability to deliver high-quality, well-developed projects.

In 2021, Candela entered into a partnership with Naturgy Energy Group, a multinational energy company based in Spain. Candela and Naturgy formed a new joint entity that owns Candela’s development pipeline. The companies also executed a five-year Development Services Agreement for the U.S. market.

Candela has in-house expertise across all stages of the development lifecycle and can efficiently bring projects to either NTP or COD through their focused, proven and differentiated development strategy.

