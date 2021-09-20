Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ohio Power Siting Board Approves Mark Center Solar Project Development

09/20/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

110 MW energy facility in Defiance County, OH to bolster local community, begins construction in Q4 2022

Candela Renewables today announced that the Ohio Power Siting Board has approved their application to construct and operate the Mark Center Solar Project in Defiance County, OH.

The Mark Center Solar Project is a 110 MW facility that will provide job opportunities, tax revenue and more to the local community in addition to renewable energy, and is slated to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For more information about the project, please visit: https://www.candelarenewables.com/news-blog/markcentersolarproject-ohio-approval

About Candela Renewables

Founded by former First Solar executives, Candela Renewables has one of the most accomplished teams developing utility-scale solar power projects in the United States. Since it was founded in 2018, it has assembled a portfolio of more than 3.6 GW of utility-scale solar projects and 2.2 GW of co-located energy storage showcasing their ability to deliver high-quality, well-developed projects.

In 2021, Candela entered into a partnership with Naturgy Energy Group, a multinational energy company based in Spain. Candela and Naturgy formed a new joint entity that owns Candela’s development pipeline. The companies also executed a five-year Development Services Agreement for the U.S. market.

Candela has in-house expertise across all stages of the development lifecycle and can efficiently bring projects to either NTP or COD through their focused, proven and differentiated development strategy.

For more information, visit https://www.candelarenewables.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pGAMESQUARE ESPORTS : TimTheTatman, One of Gaming and Esports' Biggest Personalities, Joins Complexity Gaming and GameSquare Esports
AQ
04:00pTC ENERGY : EDP Renewables and TC Energy Execute Long-Term Agreement to Add a 297-Megawatt Wind Farm to Alberta
AQ
04:00pINMUNE BIO : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
04:00pLAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY : Announces Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchase Programs
AQ
04:00pConcord Drivers Vote Unanimously to Join Teamsters Local 174
PR
03:56pDII's Mike Papa Named to Maryland Insurance Administration's Property & Casualty Producer Licensing Advisory Board
PR
03:56pLerner Publishing Media Lab Opens at the University of Minnesota
GL
03:52pU.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices - WSJ
RE
03:52pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : U.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices - WSJ
RE
03:52pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : is a Proud Signatory of The Climate Pledge
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS