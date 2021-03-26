Ohio legislature sends bill revoking nuclear power subsidy to governor

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Both houses of Ohio's state
legislature passed a bill that would repeal nuclear subsidies
for Energy Harbor Corp's Davis-Besse and Perry reactors in the
state.
House Bill 128 (HB128) now heads to the governor's office
for approval after the House passed an amended version on
Thursday. The legislation would confirm what state courts have
already done in halting collection of the subsidies under House
Bill 6 (HB6).
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office said the governor intends
to sign the bill but has not done so yet.
In 2019, the legislature passed HB6 to keep the money-losing
nuclear plants in service to preserve jobs, tax revenues and
because the reactors generate lots of energy without producing
carbon dioxide emissions.
But HB6, which would pay Energy Harbor about $1 billion over
six years, became tainted after it was revealed that it passed
the legislature through alleged acts of bribery.
HB6 passed when Energy Harbor was still known as FirstEnergy
Solutions, a bankrupt unit of FirstEnergy Corp, which
threatened to close the reactors unless the state provided
financial support.
Energy Harbor has not opposed the legislative efforts to end
the nuclear subsidies because the company has said it has a
favorable outlook of receiving some form of federal clean energy
support, according to analysts at Height Capital Markets.
Officials at Energy Harbor were not immediately available
for comment.
Those affected by the alleged bribery scandal so far include
Larry Householder, the former speaker of the Ohio House of
Representatives, who was arrested by the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI) in July 2020; Charles (Chuck) Jones, CEO of
FirstEnergy, who was fired by the company in October 2020; and
Samuel Randazzo, who resigned as chairman of the Public
Utilities Commission of Ohio in November 2020 after the FBI
searched his home.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)