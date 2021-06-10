OhioHealth : The Crew Opens OhioHealth Performance Center

When you are the defending MLS champions, and opening a brand new stadium in July 2021, you need the very best for training. The Crew now has that in the OhioHealth Performance Center.

This week, Columbus Crew held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new training facility, the OhioHealth Performance Center. The new, state-of-the-art training facility - which is located adjacent to Historic Crew Stadium - is 42,000 square feet and houses all Crew soccer operations, including First Team and Academy.

The OhioHealth Performance Center features two First Team natural grass fields, supported by hydronic heating and SubAir systems; one natural grass field and artificial turf for Academy use; and a seasonal bubble over Historic Crew Stadium's field. The facility also features a full-service kitchen and dining area, a recovery room, a hydrotherapy area, as well as specific locker rooms, lounges, training and equipment rooms for the First Team and the Academy.

OhioHealth was announced as a 'Founding Partner' of the Crew in February of 2020. A partner of the Crew since 1997, OhioHealth was the first organization to announce its commitment to the new era of the Crew and is the Club's Official Healthcare Provider.

Steve Markovich, MD, President and CEO at OhioHealth was on hand for the official opening of the facility.

'We are very excited about the opening of the OhioHealth Performance Center,' Markovich said. 'These are world-class athletes, and as the official healthcare provider for The Crew, they deserve the very best when it comes to a facility like this. While we are proud the center will have the OhioHealth name, this partnership goes well beyond soccer. We are closely aligned on health and wellness, to bettering the communities we serve. We are also both committed to working tirelessly to make a difference. The OhioHealth Performance Center is designed to build champions for years to come, and we are excited about continuing to build a bright future together, as partners.'

