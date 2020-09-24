Log in
Ohioans Join Together to Save Lives on 10.8.20

09/24/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Columbus, OH, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 3,000 Ohioans waiting today for a lifesaving organ transplant, the need for more registered organ, eye and tissue donors is a serious health concern. To educate and unite Ohioans around the solution, Donate Life Ohio, a coalition of the state's organ, eye and tissue recovery agencies, will host “Don’t Wait, Save 8” on October 8 – Ohio’s first-ever online donation registration drive encouraging citizens to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

The vast majority of the five million people in Ohio who have registered their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor have done so during a visit to the BMV. The “Don’t Wait, Save 8” message encourages Ohioans to take action and register their decision to save lives immediately online instead of waiting until their next visit to the BMV. This one-day virtual organ, eye and tissue donation registration drive also aims to inspire conversations about the impact donation can have on family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, their community and fellow Ohioans.

The inspiration for the date came from important facts about organ donation: 

  • 10 – Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant.
  • 8 – One organ donor can save up to eight lives.  
  • 20 – Twenty people each day die in the U.S. due to lack of an available lifesaving organ.

“Don’t Wait, Save 8” is a collaboration of Donate Life Ohio and The Second Chance Trust Fund, established to support projects that bring awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation throughout Ohio. The Second Chance Trust Fund is managed by the Ohio Department of Health and is funded by Ohioans who donate $1 to organ, eye and tissue donor awareness while at the BMV.

“Don’t Wait, Save 8 is Ohio’s first statewide registration effort designed to inspire action, awareness, unity and momentum on one special day in the effort to save lives through donation,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Together, we can make a difference for those in need of a lifesaving organ, including fellow Ohioans waiting for a second chance at life.”

Anyone can register as an organ, eye and tissue donor regardless of age or health, and a social media toolkit is available to organizations and individuals interested in advocating to spread the word.

“Last year, deceased donors across the country made 36,000 lifesaving organ transplants possible. If every potential donor was registered, it is estimated that the number of lives saved each year would double. Registered donors make a difference and create positive momentum around this important public health issue,” said Kent Holloway, CEO of Lifeline of Ohio, the organ, eye and tissue recovery agency located in Columbus and a member of the Donate Life coalition. “We are grateful for those who say yes to donation and save lives in Ohio and beyond.” 

To learn more about “Don’t Wait, Save 8”, visit www.donatelifeohio.org or follow @DonateLifeOhio on Facebook. 

###

About Donate Life Ohio: Donate Life Ohio is a coalition of the state's organ, eye and tissue recovery agencies dedicated to educating Ohioans about the need for registered donors and inspiring them to join the Ohio Donor Registry. These include Lifeline of Ohio in Columbus, Lifebanc in Cleveland, Life Connection of Ohio in Dayton and Toledo, LifeCenter in Cincinnati, Central Ohio Lion’s Eye Bank, Cincinnati Eye Bank, Community Tissue Services, Eversight, Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio and the Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Education Program (MOTTEP) in Cleveland.

The Second Chance Trust Fund was founded in 1997 to support projects that raise awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation throughout Ohio. Establishing the Ohio Donor Registry and supporting the coalition of organ, eye and tissue recovery agencies that comprise Donate Life Ohio is one of those projects. 

 

 

 

Kara Steele
Donate Life Ohio
419.367.9958
ksteele@lifeconnection.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
