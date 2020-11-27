Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil and Gas Accumulator Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic| SpendEdge

11/27/2020 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SpendEdge forecast the global Oil and Gas Accumulator market is expected to grow by USD 1 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.87%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005149/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Oil And Gas Accumulator Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Oil And Gas Accumulator Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Oil and Gas Accumulator market– Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Oil and Gas Accumulator market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Oil and Gas Accumulator Companies:

  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Halliburton Co.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Oil And Gas Accumulator 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Oil and Gas Accumulator market report covers the following areas:

  • Oil and Gas Accumulator Market Size
  • Oil and Gas Accumulator Market Trends
  • Oil and Gas Accumulator Market Analysis

Oil And Gas Accumulator Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Oil And Gas Accumulator Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Oil and Gas Accumulator market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Oil and Gas Accumulator market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Oil and Gas Accumulator market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Oil and Gas Accumulator market vendors

Related Reports on Manufacturing Include:

  • Global Milling Machines Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Rapid industrialization and subsequent development of the manufacturing sectors are some of the critical contributors towards an accelerating spend momentum of the milling machines market. The manufacturing industry is adopting automation in its infrastructure which is further driving the demand for milling machines in the industry.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:41aXINTELA : Interim report for Q3 2020November 27, 2020Xintela publishes interim report for the third quarter of 2020#Regulatory
PU
05:41aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY INSTANT CAMERA DEALS (2020) : Best Polaroid Zip & Snap, Fujifilm Instax Mini & More Deals Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
05:41aIndia to allow Uber and rivals to charge 20% commission
RE
05:40aOil prices set for weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
05:37aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Full Yearly Results
PU
05:37aChina Escalates Australia Trade Dispute With Wine Tariffs
DJ
05:36aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on November 27, 2020
AQ
05:36aTHE BEST FITBIT CHARGE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Charge 4, 3 & 2 Savings Rated by Save Bubble
BU
05:36aTUFF GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:36aBLACK FRIDAY VPN DEALS (2020) : KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, NordVPN, ExpressVPN & More Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
3NIKKEI : Stocks rack up the records, dollar sings the blues
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : How parent of BMW's China partner drove to the brink of bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ