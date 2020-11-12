Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Growth Will be Faster in APAC and MEA During 2020-2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 12:06am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market and it is poised to grow by USD 521.13 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005681/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The turnaround segment will be leading the market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Adoption of modular mini refineries.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the surging demand for refined fuel. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices might hamper growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group are some of the major market participants. Although the surging demand for refined fuel will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in crude oil prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this oil and gas refinery maintenance services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Turnaround
    • Maintenance And Repair
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44762

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market report covers the following areas:

  • Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Size
  • Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Trends
  • Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of modular mini refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas refinery maintenance services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Explore Technavio

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aJPMorgan names Rita Chan as Asia head of real estate banking - memo
RE
12:24aSingapore looks to woo global tech execs with special visa
RE
12:19aMost Wall Street workers to get lower 2020 bonuses - study
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:17aXERO : Unconcerned by Market Share Despite Slowing Subscriber Growth
DJ
12:17aELDERS : FY20 Result Announcement and Conference CallOpens in a new Window
PU
12:17aMAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (MANAGED FUND) (ASX : MGE) - October 2020
PU
12:16aUPWORK : Appoints Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to Board of Directors
PU
12:16aSEQUANA MEDICAL : to present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes-Benz Berlin plant boss to join Tesla, union says
2SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Swung to Profit in 1st Half; War..
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : TikTok Asks Court to Put Off U.S. Order to Divest -- 2nd Update
4Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Growth Will be Faster in APAC and MEA During 2020-2024 | T..
5SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : CEO remarks at the 2020 China Development Forum

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group