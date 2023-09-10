DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil and gas driller ADES Holding, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, began marketing its initial public offering on Sunday, seeking 12.50 riyals ($3.33) to 13.50 riyals a share.

ADES plans to raise as much as 4.57 billion riyals ($1.22 billion) from the sale of a 30% stake in the company through its public-share sale, according to a notification to investors on Sunday.

Reuters reported in November that the planned IPO could fetch more than $1 billion, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The institutional book-building process will end on September 14. The final price for the shares will be set at the end of the book-building period. ($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)