Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
  • 13 January 2022

    Weekly update to 'List of PPC Applications' spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 6 January 2022

    Marine licence spreadsheet updated

  • 3 December 2021

    November Marine Licence updated.

  • 9 November 2021

    List of PPC applications spreadsheet updated

  • 5 November 2021

    Marine Licence spreadsheet updated

  • 18 October 2021

    Update to 'List of PPC Applications' spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 8 October 2021

    Large Combustion Plant BAT-AEL Derogations notices and decision letters attached.

  • 4 October 2021

    Marine Licence register updated.

  • 9 August 2021

    updated Marine Licence spreadsheet

  • 13 July 2021

    Removal of Public Notice - Derogation Requests received in respect of the Best Available Techniques (BAT) Reference Document for Large Combustion Plants.

  • 15 June 2021

    List of PPC permits updated.

  • 14 June 2021

    Public Notice - Derogation Requests received in respect of the Best Available Techniques (BAT) Reference Document for Large Combustion Plants.

  • 7 June 2021

    Updated Marine Licence and PPC spreadsheet

  • 5 May 2021

    Update to marine licence spreadsheet

  • 7 April 2021

    Removal of ppc public notice.

  • 8 March 2021

    PPC tracking spreadsheet published.

  • 3 March 2021

    Marine Licence Register 2014 onward updated for February 2021.

  • 2 March 2021

    PPC/110 - Leman 27B Public Notice added.

  • 23 February 2021

    Update to the PPC Applications spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 10 February 2021

    Update of Marine Licence spreadsheet - January

  • 25 January 2021

    Update PPC spreadsheet WC- 25.01.2021

  • 19 January 2021

    Weekly 'PPC Applications' spreadsheet update within 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 11 January 2021

    Abigail Field Development ES public notice closed on tracking sheet.

  • 7 January 2021

    PPC and Exclusions tracking spreadsheets updated.

  • 6 January 2021

    Update of the Marine Licence Spreadsheet - December - Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations

  • 5 January 2021

    Addition of 'The Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Unloading and Storage (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2020 ("the 2020 EIA Regulations")' section and note added to header of 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section to reflect replacement by the 2020 EIA Regulations

  • 31 December 2020

    PPC and Exclusion tracking spreadsheets updated.

  • 14 December 2020

    Update to PPC applications spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 8 December 2020

    Weekly update to 'Exclusions tracking spreadsheet' under the 'Excluded activities' subsection of the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 3 December 2020

    Update to Marine Licence Spreadsheet - November

  • 30 November 2020

    Update of Exemption and PPC application spreadsheets

  • 26 November 2020

    Bacchus ES removed from Received tracking spreadsheet following approval.

  • 23 November 2020

    Update of Exception spreadsheet WC 23.11.2020

  • 17 November 2020

    update of Exclusion spreadsheet w/c 16/11/20

  • 10 November 2020

    Abigail Field Development ES received.

  • 9 November 2020

    Weekly update to 'Exclusions tracking spreadsheet' within the 'Excluded activities' subsection of the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 3 November 2020

    Update to Marine Licence spreadsheet - October

  • 27 October 2020

    Exemptions tracking spreadsheet updated.

  • 19 October 2020

    Update Exclusion/Exemption spreadsheet

  • 12 October 2020

    Excluded Activities tracker 2020 updated

  • 5 October 2020

    Weekly update to Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet

  • 5 October 2020

    September updated Marine Licence Spreadsheet

  • 28 September 2020

    Weekly update to Exclusions tracking spreadsheet

  • 21 September 2020

    update PPC Applications Spreadsheet

  • 1 September 2020

    Weekly update to 'Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet' and 'PPC Applications spreadsheet'

  • 30 June 2020

    Environmental Statement Public Notice Updated

  • 12 June 2020

    Monthly update to the 'OPEP Submissions' spreadsheet within the 'Merchant Shipping (Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention) Regulations 1998 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 19 May 2020

    Weekly PPC applications and Exclusions spreadsheets updates

  • 30 April 2020

    Updated Environmental Statements received.

  • 24 April 2020

    Updated ES received spreadsheet.

  • 21 April 2020

    Updated exclusions spreadsheet.

  • 21 April 2020

    Updated ES received spreadsheet.

  • 15 April 2020

    Updated Exclusions spreadsheet.

  • 14 April 2020

    Updated ES received spreadsheet.

  • 14 April 2020

    Update to the Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 9 April 2020

    Updated the Environmental Statements received data.

  • 6 April 2020

    Update to the Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet under 'Excluded Activities in the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 18 March 2020

    Updated Environmental Statement spreadsheet

  • 9 March 2020

    Exclusions spreadsheet weekly update, Environmental Statements received spreadsheet updated.

  • 3 March 2020

    Exclusions tracking spreadsheet updated

  • 6 February 2020

    OPEP submissions spreadsheet updated for January 2020 under the 'Merchant Shipping (Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention) Regulations 1998 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 13 September 2019

    Removal of 'Shell U.K. Limited - Curlew Platform - PPC/21 - Surrender Notice' and addition of 'RockRose UKCS8 LLC - Brae Bravo Platform - PPC/55 - Surrender Notice' to the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 8 August 2019

    Changes to the 'Application Notices under the Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' under the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 18 February 2019

    Update to 'OPEP spreadsheet' under the 'Merchant Shipping (Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention) Regulations 1998 (as amended)' section

  • 18 February 2019

    Update to 'Marine Licence Register 2014 Onwards'

  • 28 November 2018

    Title of 'Oil and gas: environmental data' page changed to 'Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations'

  • 21 November 2018

    Aoka Mizu, Ailsa FSO & Culzean Wellhead Platform PPC Public Notices added to 'The Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page

  • 16 November 2018

    Amendments to all sections of the page, including links and spreadsheet updates

  • 10 July 2018

    PON1 section removed as included on Environmental Alerts and Incident Reporting page

  • 3 May 2018

    New Environmental Statement spreadsheet added.

  • 13 June 2016

    Oil & Gas: Updated Exemptions tracking spreadsheet and PPC Applications 2007 - 2016

  • 21 March 2016

    Oil and Gas Authority: Updated Exemptions and PPC-Applications documents

  • 14 October 2015

    EU ETS Permit Applications under Phase III - (updated)

  • 24 September 2015

    Oil and Gas: Updated document for OPEP Submissions

  • 21 September 2015

    Oil and Gas: Updated documents for PPC Applications and Exemptions tracking

  • 14 September 2015

    Oil and Gas: Updated documents for: PPC-Applications and Exemptions

  • 7 September 2015

    Oil and Gas: Updated Exemptions and PPC Application spreadsheets

  • 10 August 2015

    Oil and Gas: Update of Exemptions and PPC Applications tracking spreadsheets

  • 1 June 2015

    Oil and Gas: Update of PPC Application and Exemptions spreadsheets for May

  • 26 May 2015

    Updated the PPC Applications and the Excemption documents.

  • 6 March 2015

    Oil and Gas: Update of OPEP spreadsheet

  • 20 February 2015

    Oil and Gas: Update of OPEP spreadsheet

  • 16 February 2015

    Oil and gas: PPC Applications 2007 - 2015 and Exemptions - (updated)

  • 12 February 2015

    Oil and Gas: Update of OPEP Submission spreadsheet

  • 26 January 2015

    OIl and gas: PPC applications and exemptions - (updated)

  • 12 January 2015

    Oil and Gas: Update of exemptions and PPC applications spreadsheets

  • 5 January 2015

    Oil and gas: 2014 Exemptions - (updated)

  • 29 December 2014

    Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 22 December 2014

    Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 16 December 2014

    Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 10 December 2014

    Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 2 December 2014

    Oil and gas: OPEP submissions - (updated)

  • 1 December 2014

    Oil and gas: Oil and gas: PON14, directions, chemicals and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 26 November 2014

    Oil and gas: PON14, directions, chemicals and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 10 November 2014

    Oil and gas: Environmental data- Dorections, chemicals, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 28 October 2014

    Oil and gas: PON14, direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 7 October 2014

    Oil and gas: Update of OPEP Submissions, 2014 OPPC term permitsm, 2013 OPPC applications and OPPC life permits

  • 6 October 2014

    Oil and gas: Updated 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate, PON14, 2014 Chemicals, Directions, Exemptions and PON15D

  • 29 September 2014

    Oil and Gas: Update of 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate, PON14, 2014 Chemicals, Directions and Exemptions and PON15D

  • 22 September 2014

    Oil and Gas: Update of 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate, 2012/2013/2014 PON14, 2014 Directions and Exemptions and PON15D

  • 18 September 2014

    Oil and gas: Update of OPEP spreadsheet for Merchant Shipping Regulations 1998

  • 15 September 2014

    Oil and gas: Update of 2012/13/14 consent to locate, PON14, 2014 chemicals, directions, exemptions and PON15d.

  • 8 September 2014

    Oil and Gas: Updated 2014 Chemicals, Directions and Exemptions, PON15D, 2012/2013/2014 PON14 and 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate. Updated as of 08/09/2014.

  • 4 September 2014

    Oil and Gas: Weekly updated of OPEP as of 04-09-2014

  • 1 September 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 26 August 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 19 August 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 11 August 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 6 August 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 28 July 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 10 July 2014

    Oil and Gas: PPC and ETS applications updated and Decision Notice link added

  • 8 July 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC Life, 2013/14 term applications - (updated)

  • 8 July 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 1 July 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 30 June 2014

    OIl and gas: OPPC term 2013/14 and life permits - (updated)

  • 27 June 2014

    xxx

  • 24 June 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 16 June 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 9 June 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 2 June 2014

    Oil and Gas: OPPC life and term 2013 and 2014 permits updated

  • 27 May 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 16 May 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC life permits, 2013/14 term permits and OPEP spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 13 May 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 6 May 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 2 May 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC Life Permits and Term Permits 2013 and 2014 updated

  • 24 April 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets, PPC applications and ETS applications - (updated)

  • 14 April 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 8 April 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets updated

  • 3 April 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets updated

  • 24 March 2014

    Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2012/2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets updated.

  • 24 March 2014

    Oil and Gas: OPPC life permits and OPPC Term Applications 2013 and 2014 received updated

  • 18 March 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC life, 2013/14 term application spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 18 March 2014

    Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14 and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 11 March 2014

    Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14, OPPC and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 5 March 2014

    Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14, OPPC and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated

  • 27 February 2014

    Oil and gas; 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14, OPPC and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 18 February 2014

    Oil and gas; 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14 and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 13 February 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC 2013/14 term applications - (updated)

  • 11 February 2014

    Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14 and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 6 February 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC term and life permits - (updated)

  • 3 February 2014

    Oil and gas: PON14, Chemical, Direction and consent to locate 2013/14 spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 28 January 2014

    Oil and gas: OPPC life permits and term applications received 2011-2014 - updated

  • 27 January 2014

    Oil and gas: OPEP spreadsheet updated

  • 20 January 2014

    Oil and gas: 2013/14 Directions, PON14s, Chemicals and Consent to locate spreadsheets- (updated)

  • 14 January 2014

    Oil and gas: OPEP spreadsheet updated

  • 13 January 2014

    Oil and gas: PON15D, PON15B, C, E and F, PON15B, C and D, PON14 applications, exemptions and consent to locate spreadsheets updated

  • 31 December 2013

    Oil and gas: Chemical, direction, PON14, consent to locate, OPPC and OPEP spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 24 December 2013

    Oil and gas: Directions, chemicals, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 19 December 2013

    Oil and gas: Chemicals, directions, PON14s, OPPC, OPEP and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 21 November 2013

    Oil and gas: Chemical, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate data - (updated)

  • 14 November 2013

    Oil and gas: PON14s, Chemicals, Directions and Consent to locate data - (updated)

  • 4 November 2013

    Oil and gas: Chemicals, directions, consent to locate and PON14 data - (updated)

  • 28 October 2013

    Oil and gas: OPPC permits received in 2012/13 - (updated)

  • 25 October 2013

    PON1 data informtion expanded

  • 23 October 2013

    OPEPs, OPPCs, PON15D, consent to locate , PON15B, C and D, PON15B, C, E and F, PON14s and exemptions - updated

  • 15 October 2013

    Oil and gas: Chemicals, directions and PON14s spreadsheets - (updated)

  • 26 September 2013

    Oil and gas: 2012/13 Chemicals, directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated

  • 23 September 2013

    OPEPs - updated

  • 16 September 2013

    PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated

  • 16 September 2013

    OPEPs - updated

  • 10 September 2013

    PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated

  • 9 September 2013

    OPEPs - updated

  • 9 September 2013

    OPPC permits and applications 2012/13 - updated

  • 5 September 2013

    OPPC permits and applications 2012/13 - updated

  • 4 September 2013

    2012/2013 PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated

  • 23 August 2013

    2012/13 PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated

  • 5 August 2013

    Oil and gas: Public Notices in new PPC applications under the new regulations for Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 - added

  • 22 July 2013

    OPPC applications 2012/13 - updated

  • 17 July 2013

    PON14s, Chemicals, Directions and Consent to locate spreadsheets - updated

  • 9 July 2013

    OPPC permits - updated

  • 8 July 2013

    2012/13 PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated

  • 20 June 2013

    OPPC, Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate data 2012/13 - updated

  • 21 May 2013

    2011,2012 and 2013 Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated

  • 15 May 2013

    PON 1 2010 - updated, OPPC 2011,12 and 13 - updated

  • 14 May 2013

    2011,2012 and 2013 OPPC, Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated

  • 9 May 2013

    2011,2012 and 2013 OPPC, Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated

  • 30 April 2013

    Directions, Chemicals, PON 14s and Consent to Locate - 2011, 2012 and 2013 updated

  • 17 April 2013

    OPPC 2011, 2012 and 2013 and OPEP data updated

  • 11 April 2013

    Updated Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and Consent to Locate data

  • 9 April 2013

    OPPC life permits updated

  • 8 March 2013

    Updated Chemicals, directions, PON14s and consent to loccate documents for 2011, 2012 and 2013

  • 4 March 2013

    OPPC permits in 2011, 2012 and 2013 updated

  • 26 February 2013

    Updated Chenicals, Directions, PON14s and Consent to Locate 2011, 2012 and 2013

  • 14 February 2013

    Updated 2011, 2012 and 2013 Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and Consent to locate spreadsheets

  • 8 February 2013

    Updated 2011,2012 and 2013 Chenicals, Directions, PON14 and Consent to Locate spreadsheets

  • 30 January 2013

    2011/12 - Chenicals, Directions and PON14 updated, 2013 added

  • 22 January 2013

    First published.

Disclaimer

UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS