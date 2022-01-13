Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations

-
13 January 2022
Weekly update to 'List of PPC Applications' spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
6 January 2022
Marine licence spreadsheet updated
-
3 December 2021
November Marine Licence updated.
-
9 November 2021
List of PPC applications spreadsheet updated
-
5 November 2021
Marine Licence spreadsheet updated
-
18 October 2021
Update to 'List of PPC Applications' spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
8 October 2021
Large Combustion Plant BAT-AEL Derogations notices and decision letters attached.
-
4 October 2021
Marine Licence register updated.
-
9 August 2021
updated Marine Licence spreadsheet
-
13 July 2021
Removal of Public Notice - Derogation Requests received in respect of the Best Available Techniques (BAT) Reference Document for Large Combustion Plants.
-
15 June 2021
List of PPC permits updated.
-
14 June 2021
Public Notice - Derogation Requests received in respect of the Best Available Techniques (BAT) Reference Document for Large Combustion Plants.
-
7 June 2021
Updated Marine Licence and PPC spreadsheet
-
5 May 2021
Update to marine licence spreadsheet
-
7 April 2021
Removal of ppc public notice.
-
8 March 2021
PPC tracking spreadsheet published.
-
3 March 2021
Marine Licence Register 2014 onward updated for February 2021.
-
2 March 2021
PPC/110 - Leman 27B Public Notice added.
-
23 February 2021
Update to the PPC Applications spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
10 February 2021
Update of Marine Licence spreadsheet - January
-
25 January 2021
Update PPC spreadsheet WC- 25.01.2021
-
19 January 2021
Weekly 'PPC Applications' spreadsheet update within 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
11 January 2021
Abigail Field Development ES public notice closed on tracking sheet.
-
7 January 2021
PPC and Exclusions tracking spreadsheets updated.
-
6 January 2021
Update of the Marine Licence Spreadsheet - December - Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations
-
5 January 2021
Addition of 'The Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Unloading and Storage (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2020 ("the 2020 EIA Regulations")' section and note added to header of 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section to reflect replacement by the 2020 EIA Regulations
-
31 December 2020
PPC and Exclusion tracking spreadsheets updated.
-
14 December 2020
Update to PPC applications spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
8 December 2020
Weekly update to 'Exclusions tracking spreadsheet' under the 'Excluded activities' subsection of the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page
-
3 December 2020
Update to Marine Licence Spreadsheet - November
-
30 November 2020
Update of Exemption and PPC application spreadsheets
-
26 November 2020
Bacchus ES removed from Received tracking spreadsheet following approval.
-
23 November 2020
Update of Exception spreadsheet WC 23.11.2020
-
17 November 2020
update of Exclusion spreadsheet w/c 16/11/20
-
10 November 2020
Abigail Field Development ES received.
-
9 November 2020
Weekly update to 'Exclusions tracking spreadsheet' within the 'Excluded activities' subsection of the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page
-
3 November 2020
Update to Marine Licence spreadsheet - October
-
27 October 2020
Exemptions tracking spreadsheet updated.
-
19 October 2020
Update Exclusion/Exemption spreadsheet
-
12 October 2020
Excluded Activities tracker 2020 updated
-
5 October 2020
Weekly update to Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet
-
5 October 2020
September updated Marine Licence Spreadsheet
-
28 September 2020
Weekly update to Exclusions tracking spreadsheet
-
21 September 2020
update PPC Applications Spreadsheet
-
1 September 2020
Weekly update to 'Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet' and 'PPC Applications spreadsheet'
-
30 June 2020
Environmental Statement Public Notice Updated
-
12 June 2020
Monthly update to the 'OPEP Submissions' spreadsheet within the 'Merchant Shipping (Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention) Regulations 1998 (as amended)' section of the page
-
19 May 2020
Weekly PPC applications and Exclusions spreadsheets updates
-
30 April 2020
Updated Environmental Statements received.
-
24 April 2020
Updated ES received spreadsheet.
-
21 April 2020
Updated exclusions spreadsheet.
-
21 April 2020
Updated ES received spreadsheet.
-
15 April 2020
Updated Exclusions spreadsheet.
-
14 April 2020
Updated ES received spreadsheet.
-
14 April 2020
Update to the Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet within the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page
-
9 April 2020
Updated the Environmental Statements received data.
-
6 April 2020
Update to the Exclusions Tracking Spreadsheet under 'Excluded Activities in the 'Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)' section of the page
-
18 March 2020
Updated Environmental Statement spreadsheet
-
9 March 2020
Exclusions spreadsheet weekly update, Environmental Statements received spreadsheet updated.
-
3 March 2020
Exclusions tracking spreadsheet updated
-
6 February 2020
OPEP submissions spreadsheet updated for January 2020 under the 'Merchant Shipping (Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention) Regulations 1998 (as amended)' section of the page
-
13 September 2019
Removal of 'Shell U.K. Limited - Curlew Platform - PPC/21 - Surrender Notice' and addition of 'RockRose UKCS8 LLC - Brae Bravo Platform - PPC/55 - Surrender Notice' to the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
8 August 2019
Changes to the 'Application Notices under the Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' under the 'Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
18 February 2019
Update to 'OPEP spreadsheet' under the 'Merchant Shipping (Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention) Regulations 1998 (as amended)' section
-
18 February 2019
Update to 'Marine Licence Register 2014 Onwards'
-
28 November 2018
Title of 'Oil and gas: environmental data' page changed to 'Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations'
-
21 November 2018
Aoka Mizu, Ailsa FSO & Culzean Wellhead Platform PPC Public Notices added to 'The Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)' section of the page
-
16 November 2018
Amendments to all sections of the page, including links and spreadsheet updates
-
10 July 2018
PON1 section removed as included on Environmental Alerts and Incident Reporting page
-
3 May 2018
New Environmental Statement spreadsheet added.
-
13 June 2016
Oil & Gas: Updated Exemptions tracking spreadsheet and PPC Applications 2007 - 2016
-
21 March 2016
Oil and Gas Authority: Updated Exemptions and PPC-Applications documents
-
14 October 2015
EU ETS Permit Applications under Phase III - (updated)
-
24 September 2015
Oil and Gas: Updated document for OPEP Submissions
-
21 September 2015
Oil and Gas: Updated documents for PPC Applications and Exemptions tracking
-
14 September 2015
Oil and Gas: Updated documents for: PPC-Applications and Exemptions
-
7 September 2015
Oil and Gas: Updated Exemptions and PPC Application spreadsheets
-
10 August 2015
Oil and Gas: Update of Exemptions and PPC Applications tracking spreadsheets
-
1 June 2015
Oil and Gas: Update of PPC Application and Exemptions spreadsheets for May
-
26 May 2015
Updated the PPC Applications and the Excemption documents.
-
6 March 2015
Oil and Gas: Update of OPEP spreadsheet
-
20 February 2015
Oil and Gas: Update of OPEP spreadsheet
-
16 February 2015
Oil and gas: PPC Applications 2007 - 2015 and Exemptions - (updated)
-
12 February 2015
Oil and Gas: Update of OPEP Submission spreadsheet
-
26 January 2015
OIl and gas: PPC applications and exemptions - (updated)
-
12 January 2015
Oil and Gas: Update of exemptions and PPC applications spreadsheets
-
5 January 2015
Oil and gas: 2014 Exemptions - (updated)
-
29 December 2014
Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
22 December 2014
Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
16 December 2014
Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
10 December 2014
Oil and gas; PON14, Direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
2 December 2014
Oil and gas: OPEP submissions - (updated)
-
1 December 2014
Oil and gas: Oil and gas: PON14, directions, chemicals and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
26 November 2014
Oil and gas: PON14, directions, chemicals and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
10 November 2014
Oil and gas: Environmental data- Dorections, chemicals, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
28 October 2014
Oil and gas: PON14, direction, chemical and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
7 October 2014
Oil and gas: Update of OPEP Submissions, 2014 OPPC term permitsm, 2013 OPPC applications and OPPC life permits
-
6 October 2014
Oil and gas: Updated 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate, PON14, 2014 Chemicals, Directions, Exemptions and PON15D
-
29 September 2014
Oil and Gas: Update of 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate, PON14, 2014 Chemicals, Directions and Exemptions and PON15D
-
22 September 2014
Oil and Gas: Update of 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate, 2012/2013/2014 PON14, 2014 Directions and Exemptions and PON15D
-
18 September 2014
Oil and gas: Update of OPEP spreadsheet for Merchant Shipping Regulations 1998
-
15 September 2014
Oil and gas: Update of 2012/13/14 consent to locate, PON14, 2014 chemicals, directions, exemptions and PON15d.
-
8 September 2014
Oil and Gas: Updated 2014 Chemicals, Directions and Exemptions, PON15D, 2012/2013/2014 PON14 and 2012/2013/2014 consent to locate. Updated as of 08/09/2014.
-
4 September 2014
Oil and Gas: Weekly updated of OPEP as of 04-09-2014
-
1 September 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
26 August 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
19 August 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
11 August 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
6 August 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
28 July 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
10 July 2014
Oil and Gas: PPC and ETS applications updated and Decision Notice link added
-
8 July 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC Life, 2013/14 term applications - (updated)
-
8 July 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
1 July 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
30 June 2014
OIl and gas: OPPC term 2013/14 and life permits - (updated)
-
27 June 2014
-
24 June 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
16 June 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
9 June 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
2 June 2014
Oil and Gas: OPPC life and term 2013 and 2014 permits updated
-
27 May 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
16 May 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC life permits, 2013/14 term permits and OPEP spreadsheets - (updated)
-
13 May 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
6 May 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
2 May 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC Life Permits and Term Permits 2013 and 2014 updated
-
24 April 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate, chemicals spreadsheets, PPC applications and ETS applications - (updated)
-
14 April 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets - (updated)
-
8 April 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets updated
-
3 April 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets updated
-
24 March 2014
Oil and Gas: PON15D and 2012/2013/2014 PON14, exemptions, directions, consent to locate and chemicals spreadsheets updated.
-
24 March 2014
Oil and Gas: OPPC life permits and OPPC Term Applications 2013 and 2014 received updated
-
18 March 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC life, 2013/14 term application spreadsheets - (updated)
-
18 March 2014
Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14 and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
11 March 2014
Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14, OPPC and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
5 March 2014
Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14, OPPC and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated
-
27 February 2014
Oil and gas; 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14, OPPC and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
18 February 2014
Oil and gas; 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14 and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
13 February 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC 2013/14 term applications - (updated)
-
11 February 2014
Oil and gas: 2013/14 Chemical, direction, PON14 and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
6 February 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC term and life permits - (updated)
-
3 February 2014
Oil and gas: PON14, Chemical, Direction and consent to locate 2013/14 spreadsheets - (updated)
-
28 January 2014
Oil and gas: OPPC life permits and term applications received 2011-2014 - updated
-
27 January 2014
Oil and gas: OPEP spreadsheet updated
-
20 January 2014
Oil and gas: 2013/14 Directions, PON14s, Chemicals and Consent to locate spreadsheets- (updated)
-
14 January 2014
Oil and gas: OPEP spreadsheet updated
-
13 January 2014
Oil and gas: PON15D, PON15B, C, E and F, PON15B, C and D, PON14 applications, exemptions and consent to locate spreadsheets updated
-
31 December 2013
Oil and gas: Chemical, direction, PON14, consent to locate, OPPC and OPEP spreadsheets - (updated)
-
24 December 2013
Oil and gas: Directions, chemicals, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
19 December 2013
Oil and gas: Chemicals, directions, PON14s, OPPC, OPEP and consent to locate spreadsheets - (updated)
-
21 November 2013
Oil and gas: Chemical, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate data - (updated)
-
14 November 2013
Oil and gas: PON14s, Chemicals, Directions and Consent to locate data - (updated)
-
4 November 2013
Oil and gas: Chemicals, directions, consent to locate and PON14 data - (updated)
-
28 October 2013
Oil and gas: OPPC permits received in 2012/13 - (updated)
-
25 October 2013
PON1 data informtion expanded
-
23 October 2013
OPEPs, OPPCs, PON15D, consent to locate , PON15B, C and D, PON15B, C, E and F, PON14s and exemptions - updated
-
15 October 2013
Oil and gas: Chemicals, directions and PON14s spreadsheets - (updated)
-
26 September 2013
Oil and gas: 2012/13 Chemicals, directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated
-
23 September 2013
OPEPs - updated
-
16 September 2013
PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated
-
16 September 2013
OPEPs - updated
-
10 September 2013
PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated
-
9 September 2013
OPEPs - updated
-
9 September 2013
OPPC permits and applications 2012/13 - updated
-
5 September 2013
OPPC permits and applications 2012/13 - updated
-
4 September 2013
2012/2013 PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated
-
23 August 2013
2012/13 PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated
-
5 August 2013
Oil and gas: Public Notices in new PPC applications under the new regulations for Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 - added
-
22 July 2013
OPPC applications 2012/13 - updated
-
17 July 2013
PON14s, Chemicals, Directions and Consent to locate spreadsheets - updated
-
9 July 2013
OPPC permits - updated
-
8 July 2013
2012/13 PON14s, Chemicals, directions and consent to locate data - updated
-
20 June 2013
OPPC, Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate data 2012/13 - updated
-
21 May 2013
2011,2012 and 2013 Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated
-
15 May 2013
PON 1 2010 - updated, OPPC 2011,12 and 13 - updated
-
14 May 2013
2011,2012 and 2013 OPPC, Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated
-
9 May 2013
2011,2012 and 2013 OPPC, Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and consent to locate spreadsheets updated
-
30 April 2013
Directions, Chemicals, PON 14s and Consent to Locate - 2011, 2012 and 2013 updated
-
17 April 2013
OPPC 2011, 2012 and 2013 and OPEP data updated
-
11 April 2013
Updated Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and Consent to Locate data
-
9 April 2013
OPPC life permits updated
-
8 March 2013
Updated Chemicals, directions, PON14s and consent to loccate documents for 2011, 2012 and 2013
-
4 March 2013
OPPC permits in 2011, 2012 and 2013 updated
-
26 February 2013
Updated Chenicals, Directions, PON14s and Consent to Locate 2011, 2012 and 2013
-
14 February 2013
Updated 2011, 2012 and 2013 Chemicals, Directions, PON14s and Consent to locate spreadsheets
-
8 February 2013
Updated 2011,2012 and 2013 Chenicals, Directions, PON14 and Consent to Locate spreadsheets
-
30 January 2013
2011/12 - Chenicals, Directions and PON14 updated, 2013 added
-
22 January 2013
First published.