Oil bulls retreat as economic outlook darkens: Kemp

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Investors continued to liquidate
bullish long positions in petroleum last week as the economic
outlook deteriorated though the rate of selling was much slower
after heavy selling the week before.
Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of
9 million barrels in the six most important futures and options
contracts in the week to June 28, following on from sales of 71
million in the week to June 21.
Most the recent adjustment has come from the liquidation of
former bullish long positions as the outlook for the economy and
oil consumption has darkened amid rising inflation and interest
rates.
Fear of more U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia's petroleum
exports has so far deterred aggressive short selling of the oil
complex.
Over the last three weeks, the total number of bullish long
positions has been reduced by 87 million barrels, while bearish
short positions have boosted marginally by 5 million barrels (https://tmsnrt.rs/3y7sI84).
The most recent week saw sales of Brent (-12 million
barrels), European gas oil (-4 million), U.S. gasoline (-3
million) and U.S. diesel (-2 million) partially offset by
purchases of NYMEX and ICE WTI (+11 million).
Upside price risks from sanctions on Russia's crude and
distillates are now matched or over-matched by downside risks
from the loss of momentum in manufacturing and freight.
As a result, fund managers have gradually taken risk off the
table, with the combined position down to 556 million barrels
(39th percentile for all weeks since 2013) from 761 million
(71st percentile) in mid-January.
- Hedge fund oil bulls checked as interest rates rise
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by David Evans)