Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil climbs 2%, hits multi-year highs as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

10/05/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

(Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 2% on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting its highest since 2014 and Brent futures climbing to a three-year high, after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its planned output increase rather than raising it further.

On Monday, OPEC+ agreed to adhere to its July pact to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at least April 2022, phasing out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was up $1.45, or 1.9%, at $79.07 a barrel at 12:50 p.m. EDT (1650 GMT). During the session it surged as high as $79.48, the most in nearly seven years. Brent crude was up $1.55, or 1.9%, to $82.81. Earlier, it hit a three-year high of $83.13.

Both contracts extended gains made on Monday, when they each rose more than 2%.

"The market is realizing we are going to be undersupplied for the next couple of months and OPEC seems to be happy with that situation," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Oil prices have already surged more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressures that crude-consuming nations such as the United States and India are concerned will derail recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last month, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) said it expected a 1.1 million bpd supply deficit this year, which could turn into a 1.4 million bpd surplus next year.

Despite pressure to ramp up output, OPEC+ was concerned that a fourth global wave of COVID-19 infections could hit the demand recovery, a source told Reuters a little before Monday's talks.

Speculator buying has also driven up oil prices but some technical indicators suggest the market may be overbought, said Robert Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Americas.

"At some point you run out of people to push it and the last long (position) is already in the market," Yawger said.

Investors will look to Wednesday's crude inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration for further direction.

U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories are likely to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. [EIA/S]

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Aaron SheldrickEditing by Jason Neely, David Goodman and David Gregorio)

By Nia Williams and Rod Nickel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pSchumer sets U.S. debt ceiling vote for Wednesday as tensions rise
RE
01:07pUK's Sunak says borrowing for investment sensible under new budget rules
RE
01:06pSouth Africa's rand stronger as central bank highlights inflation risks
RE
01:02pTREASURY'S YELLEN : 'Up to the president' on Fed chief pick
RE
01:02pOil climbs 2%, hits multi-year highs as OPEC+ sticks to output plan
RE
12:57pCanada's Hydro One seeks bigger M&A targets to boost customers
RE
12:53pLebanon PM Mikati says family wealth legal in response to 'Pandora Papers'
RE
12:51pBitcoin jumps, hits $50,000 again on more institutional demand
RE
12:47pNYC will not enforce restaurant customer data-sharing law while DoorDash sues
RE
12:46pCoatue, Ackman invest in trading-focused social network Commonstock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks rise after sell-off, dollar gains
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5Wall Street jumps after selloff as Big Tech bounces

HOT NEWS