Oil complex eyes potential conclusion of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

Feb 6 (Reuters) - New signals that talks between U.S. and
Iranian officials may be nearing a conclusion could take steam
out of the oil rally, traders said, after U.S. and Brent crude
reach multi-year highs on Friday.
Anticipation that Washington and Tehran have made progress
on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country's nuclear
weapons development would boost crude supply.
If the United States lifts sanctions on Iran, the country
could boost oil shipments, adding to global supply.
On Friday, Brent crude rose $2.16, or 2.4%, to
settle at $93.27 a barrel having earlier touched its highest
since October 2014 at $93.70.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended $2.04, or
2.3%, higher at $92.31 a barrel after trading as high as $93.17,
its highest since September 2014.
"There has been speculation that this rally was going to
encourage some sanctions relief and get more Iranian oil on the
market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York.
On Friday, the United States restored sanctions waivers
allowing international nuclear cooperation with Iran on projects
designed to make it harder for Iran's nuclear sites to be used
to develop weapons.
Another senior State Department official on Friday said the
waiver was needed to permit technical discussions about reviving
the deal but was not a signal that the United States was on the
verge of reaching an agreement on its restoration.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European official said
top envoys to the Vienna talks - which are indirect because Iran
has so far refused to sit down with U.S. diplomats - were likely
to meet on Tuesday in the Austrian capital.
Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a U.S. move
to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and
Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015
nuclear deal with major powers.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he
spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt
Iran's nuclear program.
