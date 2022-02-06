Log in
Oil complex eyes potential conclusion of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

02/06/2022 | 04:33pm EST
Feb 6 (Reuters) - New signals that talks between U.S. and Iranian officials may be nearing a conclusion could take steam out of the oil rally, traders said, after U.S. and Brent crude reach multi-year highs on Friday.

Anticipation that Washington and Tehran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country's nuclear weapons development would boost crude supply.

If the United States lifts sanctions on Iran, the country could boost oil shipments, adding to global supply.

On Friday, Brent crude rose $2.16, or 2.4%, to settle at $93.27 a barrel having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $93.70.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended $2.04, or 2.3%, higher at $92.31 a barrel after trading as high as $93.17, its highest since September 2014.

"There has been speculation that this rally was going to encourage some sanctions relief and get more Iranian oil on the market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

On Friday, the United States restored sanctions waivers allowing international nuclear cooperation with Iran on projects designed to make it harder for Iran's nuclear sites to be used to develop weapons.

Another senior State Department official on Friday said the waiver was needed to permit technical discussions about reviving the deal but was not a signal that the United States was on the verge of reaching an agreement on its restoration.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European official said top envoys to the Vienna talks - which are indirect because Iran has so far refused to sit down with U.S. diplomats - were likely to meet on Tuesday in the Austrian capital.

Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a U.S. move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Additional reporting by Francois Murphy, Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 92.74 Delayed Quote.16.81%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.01% 793.7881 Delayed Quote.19.92%
WTI 2.02% 91.949 Delayed Quote.19.61%
HOT NEWS