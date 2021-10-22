Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil cools off highs as leaders' comments reignite COVID fears

10/22/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil traded just below multi-year highs on Friday as Germany's chancellor and the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman said that demand disruptions from COVID-19 may not be over.

Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 0.89%, to $85.36 a barrel at 2:14 p.m. EST (1714 GMT) after Thursday's three-year high of $86.10. The benchmark is set for its seventh weekly gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.13, or 1.4%, to reach $83.63 a barrel, not far off a seven-year high hit this week. The grade is heading for its ninth weekly rise.

"Supply is still very, very tight, the market is just cautious about the possibility of an uptick in COVID cases in Russia, China and now Germany," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Prices pulled back from earlier intraday highs after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic is not yet over.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he could not rule out another COVID spike this winter.

Prices have been boosted by worries about coal and gas shortages in China, India and Europe, spurring some power generators to switch from gas to fuel oil and diesel.

Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast.

U.S. crude found support this week as investors eyed low crude stocks at the U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude stocks at Cushing fell to 31.2 million barrels, their lowest level since October 2018.

"America's gasoline demand appears to be experiencing an Indian summer," PVM analysts said in a note, pointing to the highest implied demand for this time of year since 2007 despite high pump prices.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan and Angus MacSwan)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pBrazil's Guedes says Treasury officials quit over larger welfare program
RE
02:42pTime for Fed to taper bond purchases but not to raise rates, Powell says
RE
02:34pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. utility Duke in advanced settlement talks with Elliott -sources
RE
02:32pCanada's competition bureau has obtained court order to advance probe into google online advertising business -statement
RE
02:27pEXCLUSIVE : Canada says proposed U.S. EV tax credit could harm sector
RE
02:24pOil cools off highs as leaders' comments reignite COVID fears
RE
02:23pExxon, USW may meet next week to resume Texas refinery contract talks
RE
02:23pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stock options traders see smooth sailing as Fed taper looms
RE
02:19pWalmart recalling 3,900 bottles of room spray due to possible dangerous bacteria- U.S. CPSC
RE
02:13pWeinstein's Saba Capital sold holdings in SPAC as shares surged on Trump deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
4Wall Street's main indexes turn lower as Powell talks taper
5Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now

HOT NEWS