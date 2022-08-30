Oil crawls back up on signs of firm U.S. fuel demand, weaker dollar

* WTI for Oct, Brent for Nov climb 1%
* U.S. gasoline, distillate stockpiles fall - API
* Iraqi oil flows intact as Baghdad clashes ease
* Dollar index dips
MELBOURNE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices recovered slightly
on Wednesday as data pointed to firm fuel demand in the United
States, providing respite after a 5% drop a day earlier on fear
of demand suffering from increased China COVID-19 curbs and
central bank interest rate hikes.
A slightly weaker U.S. dollar also shored up the market,
with oil consequently being cheaper for buyers holding other
currencies.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
jumped 90 cents, or 1%, to $92.54 a barrel at 0306 GMT, after
sliding $5.37 in the previous session driven by recession fears.
Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on
Wednesday, climbed 70 cents, or 0.7%, to $100.01 a barrel,
trimming Tuesday's $5.78 loss. The more active November contract
was up 96 cents, or 1%, at $98.80 a barrel.
The price swings since the Ukraine conflict began six months
ago have rattled hedge funds and speculators and thinned
trading, which in turn has made the market whipsaw even more, as
seen on Tuesday.
"I can't stress, the low liquidity means we're in for some
volatile moves," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst
Vivek Dhar.
Supporting market sentiment on Wednesday, data from the
American Petroleum Institute (API) showed gasoline inventories
fell by about 3.4 million barrels, while distillate stocks,
which include diesel and jet fuel, fell by about 1.7 million
barrels for the week ended Aug. 26.
The drawdown in gasoline stockpiles was nearly triple the
1.2 million barrel drop that eight analysts polled by Reuters
had expected on average. For distillate inventories they had
expected a drop of about 1 million barrels.
However API data showed crude stocks rose by about 593,000
barrels, against analysts' estimates of a drop of around 1.5
million barrels.
Price gains were capped by worries that some of China's
biggest cities - from Shenzhen to Dalian - are imposing
lockdowns and business closures to curb COVID-19 at a time when
the world's second-biggest economy is already experiencing weak
growth.
"Worsening outbreaks of COVID-19 in China are also impacting
sentiment," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
On the supply side, oil exports from Iraq were unaffected by
the worst violence seen in Baghdad for years, three sources told
Reuters on Tuesday. Clashes eased on Tuesday after powerful
cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to end their
protests.
The main factor supporting prices at the moment is talk from
members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, that they might cut
output to stabilise the market. OPEC+ is next due to meet on
Sept. 5.
"They'll jawbone," Dhar said. "They'll try and flag that
futures prices don't reflect true tightness. But to get everyone
to agree to cut output is another challenge."
