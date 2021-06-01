Oil demand rebound to prevail over potential Iran, India headwinds

* Oil demand was seen growing by 5-7 million bpd in 2021
* Analysts raise Brent 2021 price outlook for sixth straight
time
* For a table of crude price forecasts, click
June 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices will see a gradual uptick this
year as economies shake off pandemic blues and weather headwinds
from the coronavirus crisis in India and a potential return of
Iranian supply, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The survey of 45 participants forecast Brent would
average $64.79 per barrel -- the sixth straight upward revision
in the 2021 consensus -- up slightly from April's $64.17
projection.
The benchmark has averaged $63.52 so far this year.
"In the second half of the year, the market threatens to
slip into a significant supply deficit as global oil demand
should pick up strongly," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch
said.
Global demand was seen growing 5-7 million barrels per day
in 2021.
However, concerns remain about shrinking consumption in the
world's third-largest consumer India, reeling from a new
COVID-19 wave.
But some analysts said the impact might be limited.
"We do not expect any significant decline (in prices), as
fall in demand from India would be offset by an increase from
countries like the U.S. and China," Hetal Gandhi, Director,
CRISIL Research said.
Iran and global powers have been negotiating since April to
lift sanctions on Tehran, including its energy sector.
Any increase in Iranian supply would be on top of extra
barrels already expected from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, which plans to bring
back about 2 million bpd through July.
Most analysts expect OPEC+ to stick to the existing strategy
of gradually easing supply curbs during its meeting on Tuesday.
"Beyond July, OPEC+ will have more data regarding status of
COVID surge in India, progress on Iran sanctions, and will
calibrate the response keeping in mind these factors," said DBS
Bank analyst Suvro Sarkar.
The poll forecast U.S. crude to average $61.68 in
2021 versus $61.01 in April.
"With U.S. shale producers indicating a prudent approach, we
do not expect much production growth over the coming months,"
said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan
Varghese, Noah Browning and David Evans)