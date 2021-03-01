Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil dips as Chinese fuel demand doubts outweigh vaccines, U.S. stimulus hopes

03/01/2021 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield in Russia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were up on Monday as fears that Chinese oil crude consumption is slowing overshadowed rising optimism about COVID-19 vaccinations and a U.S. economic stimulus package increasing fuel demand.

Brent crude fell 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.32 a barrel by 12:45 p.m. EST (1745 GMT), and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $61.13 a barrel.

Both contracts finished February 18% higher.

China's factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, sounding alarms over Chinese crude buying and pressuring oil prices.

"One negative is more and more talk about Chinese oil demand maybe faltering, that they bought all the oil that they're going to need for a while," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "There's some talk that their strategic reserves are filled up, and so some people are betting against the Chinese continuing to drive oil prices."

Support for the market came from rising COVID-19 vaccinations stirring up economic activity along with a $1.9 trillion coronavirus-related relief package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday.

If approved by the Senate, the stimulus package would pay for vaccines and medical supplies, and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households and small businesses, which will have a direct impact on energy demand.

The approval of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot also buoyed the economic outlook.

Outside of China, some manufacturing data was positive, helping to keep prices from moving lower. German activity hit its highest level in more than three years and Euro zone factory activity raced along, driven by rising demand.

OPEC oil output fell in February as a voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia added to agreed reductions under a pact with allies, a Reuters survey found, ending a run of seven consecutive monthly increases.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meet on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back into the market.

ING analysts said OPEC+ needs to avoid surprising traders by releasing too much supply.

"There is a large amount of speculative money in oil at the moment, so they will want to avoid any action that will see (those investors) running for the exit," the analysts said.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair, Barbara Lewis, David Evans, Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)

By Laila Kearney


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.55% 63.7 Delayed Quote.29.48%
WTI -3.25% 60.501 Delayed Quote.31.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pBRITISH PRIME MINISTER OFFICE  : Slides, datasets and transcripts to accompany coronavirus press conferences
PU
01:09pOil dips as Chinese fuel demand doubts outweigh vaccines, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
01:07pSouth Africa's Standard Bank to assess 'way forward' on East Africa oil pipeline
RE
01:00pBritain's financial watchdog must act faster in fraud cases, says boss
RE
12:59pGerman union IG Metall calls for strikes to secure 4% pay increase
RE
12:59pTo go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
RE
12:58pTorstar Corp looks to launch Ontario-based online sports betting business
RE
12:48pU.S. Treasury Yields Fall After Notching Big Gains Last Week
DJ
12:42pBARKIN : Fed's rate guidance is 'explicit,' investors should watch outcomes
RE
12:39pEXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere
5BW LPG LIMITED : BW LPG : Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2020, 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Rep..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ