Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly
on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive
the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost
its crude exports in a tight market.
Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.1%, to
$96.51 a barrel at 0404 GMT, paring a 1.8% gain from the
previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
declined 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.60 a barrel, after climbing
2% in the previous session.
"The spectre of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal continues to hover
over the market," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
The European Union late on Monday put forward a "final" text
to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, awaiting approvals from
Washington and Tehran. A senior EU official said a final
decision on the proposal was expected within "very, very few
weeks".
"While the details around the timing of the resumption of
Iran's oil exports remain uncertain even if the accord is
revived, there is certainly scope for Iran to increase oil
exports relatively quickly," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek
Dhar said in a note.
He said Iran could boost its oil exports by 1 million-1.5
million barrels per day, or up to 1.5% of global supply, in six
months.
"A revival of the 2015 nuclear accord will likely see oil
prices fall sharply given that markets probably don't believe a
deal will be reached," Dhar said.
However, signs that demand may not be dented as much as
feared are keeping a floor under the market for now, following
stronger-than-expected trade data from China on the weekend and
the surprising acceleration in U.S. jobs growth in July.
The oil market has remained under pressure recently over
global recession fears, with Brent prices suffering their
biggest weekly drop last week.
China, the world's largest crude oil importer, brought in
8.79 million barrels per day of crude in July, 9.5% lower from a
year earlier but up from June's import volumes, according to
China's customs data.
Traders will also be watching out for weekly U.S. oil
inventory data, first from the American Petroleum Institute on
Tuesday and then the Energy Information Administration on
Wednesday.
Five analysts polled by Reuters expect crude stockpiles fell
by around 400,000 barrels and gasoline stockpiles declined also
by about 400,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 5, while distillate
inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, were unchanged.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Emily Chow
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)