Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil down after U.S. crude inventories rise against expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a surprise rise in U.S. crude, adding to worries about demand that led to a steep selloff earlier in the week.

Brent crude was trading down 30 cents, or 0.7%, at $41.42 a barrel by 0347 GMT, after gaining 28 cents on Tuesday, while U.S. crude dropped 34 cents, or 0.9%, to $39.46.

Both contracts fell more than 4% on Monday, the most in two weeks.

Surging cases of coronavirus infections in countries including France and Spain, along with the likelihood of more restrictions in Britain have renewed worries about fuel demand, just as more supply may come onto the market from Libya.

In the United States, where the death toll from COVID-19 has passed 200,000, the world's highest, crude oil inventories rose by 691,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 18, according to industry data, compared with analysts' forecasts for a drop of 2.3 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks fell by nearly 7.7 million barrels, nearly 8 times expectations suggesting some demand for fuel in the world's biggest oil consuming nation.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration is due out later on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

"Official U.S. crude inventory data assumes greater than usual importance," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "A surprise increase could well be enough to initiate another downward leg in crude prices."

In Libya, the National Oil Company expects oil output to rise to more than a quarter of a million barrels per day (bpd) by next week, it said on Tuesday.

The NOC said it was restarting exports from the Zueitinia oil terminal after checking the security situation at the port and fields that pipe crude there.

An escalation in the country's conflict led to a blockade of facilities, which is now easing, although analysts say they don't expect Libya to reach the 1.2 million bpd of production it was pumping previously.

This year, "world oil demand will be down by more than 10% on the year to around 90 million barrels per day (bpd) due to the COVID-19 crisis," Eurasia Group said in a note.

"This will mark the biggest demand shock in industry history," it said.

By Aaron Sheldrick

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OIL TERMINAL S.A. 1.52% 0.2 End-of-day quote.-23.66%
WTI -0.66% 39.429 Delayed Quote.-34.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aOil down after U.S. crude inventories rise against expectations
RE
12:17aFujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aMalaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% year-on-year, more than forecast
RE
12:05aHuawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman
RE
12:04aBOJ's Kuroda says FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals
RE
09/23Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y/y, more than forecast
RE
09/22China will boost investment in strategic industries - state planner
RE
09/22Indonesia c.bank policy to remain accommodative amid limited recovery
RE
09/22Thai August exports fall 7.94% year-on-year, smaller drop than forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo CEO ruffles feathers with comments about diverse talent
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB) CEO, CHAIRMAN REPORTEDLY KNEW OF VULNERABILITY TO MONEY LAUNDERING, HAG..
3TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Russia's Yandex in talks to buy online bank Tinkoff for $5.5 billion
4ALPHABET INC. : Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday
5Surge in U.S. pork exports to China led by Brazil's JBS, China's WH Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group