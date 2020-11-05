Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil down nearly 2% amid COVID-19, U.S. election concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 10:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. oil fell nearly 2% on Friday as new lockdowns in Europe to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease raised questions about the outlook for crude demand, while markets remained on edge over the drawn-out vote counting in the U.S. election.

West Texas Intermediate was down 73 cents, or 1.9%, at $38.06 a barrel at 0232 GMT, after dropping 0.9% on Thursday. Brent crude was off 72 cents, or 1.8%, at $40.21, having fallen 0.7% in the previous session. Still, the contracts are heading for their first weekly gain in four.

Italy recorded its highest daily number infections on Thursday and cases surged at least 120,276 in the United States, the second consecutive daily record as the outbreak spreads across the country.

"The situation is likely to get worse as the weather gets colder, with the threat of European-style lockdowns looming on the horizon," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities in New York.

The European Union's executive commission also cut its economic forecast and predicted the bloc won't see a rebound to pre-virus levels until 2023.

Vote counting and trends from the U.S. election point to the Republicans retaining control of the Senate, while Democrats are expected to take a slimmed majority in the House of Representatives, dashing hopes for a large stimulus package, another factor weighing on oil.

President Donald Trump, without providing evidence, late on Thursday said he would win the election if "legal" votes were counted, the latest effort to cast doubt on counting now heading for a third day.

"The most critical questions for oil are how quickly a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a U.S. stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractious and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to delay bringing back 2 million barrels per day of supply in January, given the decline in demand from new COVID-19 lockdowns.

Providing some support for the market, U.S. inventories of crude oil plunged last week, although much of the fall was attributed to production being shut down as another hurricane swept through the Gulf of Mexico.

Stockpiles fell by 8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 30, against analyst expectations of a rise of nearly 900,000 barrels.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Neil Fullick)

By Aaron Sheldrick


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.25% 39.86 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.49% 77.113 Delayed Quote.27.42%
WTI -1.85% 37.685 Delayed Quote.-36.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aJapan's economy seen rebounding in Q3, but coronavirus crisis weighs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aJapan's Aso defends central bank's ETF buying programme
RE
12:08aSmallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
RE
12:06aChina's exports seen maintaining momentum; import growth cools, Reuters poll shows
RE
12:06aChina expects service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over five years - Shanghai Securities News
RE
11/05Japan LDP lawmaker says extra budget of 30 trln yen reasonable - Jiji
RE
11/05TOYOTA MOTOR : profit forecast more than doubles amid China pandemic rebound
RE
11/05Gold retreats as dollar ticks up, but set for weekly rise
RE
11/05China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Insurer RSA in $9.4 billion takeover talks with Intact, Tryg
5HALO LABS INC. : HALO LABS : Provides Updates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group