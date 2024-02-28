STORY: The Caribbean island said that oil had reached its shores, posing a "serious threat to both humans and nature," and that emergency services had been mobilized.

Parts of Bonaire's east coast, including Sorobon, Lac and Lagun, have been contaminated with oil and vulnerable mangrove, fish and coral ecosystems are at risk, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Bonaire, which is reliant on tourism, has not declared a state of emergency but has advised visitors to avoid the polluted locations. There was no immediate information on the size of the slicks that had reached Bonaire's east coast.

The oil spill from a capsized vessel was first spotted by Trinidad and Tobago's Coast Guard on Feb. 7 and oil is still leaking, according to authorities. It has blackened Tobago's coastline and is also threatening to reach Grenada.