Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops 4% as U.S. vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil fell below $40 a barrel on Friday as rising global coronavirus cases stoked fears about lackluster demand and as drawn-out vote counting in the U.S. presidential election kept markets on edge.

France reported record coronavirus cases, intensifying concerns that additional lockdowns in Europe could weigh on demand.

In the U.S. election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to winning the White House as a handful of states continue to count votes.

Three days after polls closed, Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. Winning Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would put the former vice president over the 270 he needs to secure the presidency.

Brent crude fell $1.46, or 3.6%, to $39.47 by 2:07 p.m. EST (1907 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.58, or 4.1% to $37.21 a barrel.

Still, Brent was heading for a 5% weekly gain, and U.S. crude was up 4% on the week.

Diminishing prospects of a large U.S. stimulus package were also weighing on the market.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that economic statistics including a 1 percentage point drop in the U.S. unemployment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package that is highly targeted at the effects of the pandemic.

"Crude oil is very sensitive to the stimulus expectations, which just took a hit for the worse," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. "The coronavirus situation is as negative a demand indicator as you can get," he said.

Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 120,276 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise as the outbreak spreads in every region.

Italy recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday. France registered a record 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after posting a record 58,046 on Thursday, health ministry data showed.

Providing some support, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, could delay bringing back 2 million barrels per day of supply in January, given weaker demand after new lockdowns.

U.S. crude inventories plunged last week by 8 million barrels, against analyst expectations for an increase. [EIA/S]

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Alex Lawler; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Louise Heavens)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.38% 39.5 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.95% 77.45597 Delayed Quote.24.46%
WTI -3.38% 37.17 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pUneven U.S. job market recovery points to need for focused fiscal aid
RE
02:56pTrump replaces Republican head of energy regulatory panel who supports carbon markets
RE
02:54pTrump replaces Republican head of energy regulatory panel who supports carbon markets
RE
02:50pGOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management
PU
02:43pDrop in Jobless Rate Shows Healing U.S. Labor Market -- 4th Update
DJ
02:31pOil drops 4% as U.S. vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise
RE
02:28pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : New ECLAC-ILO Report Examines Labor Market Dynamics in 2020 with an Emphasis on the Situation of Youth
PU
02:27pWall Street steady, in holding pattern as Biden edges closer to victory
RE
02:26pWall Street steady, in holding pattern as Biden edges closer to victory
RE
02:25pNew York sues Sotheby's over unpaid sales taxes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : cautious on outlook despite surprise profit rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group