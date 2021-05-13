Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops as India's COVID crisis puts brakes on rally

05/13/2021 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield in Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell 1% on Thursday as India's coronavirus crisis deepened, halting a rally that had lifted crude to an eight-week high after the IEA and OPEC forecast a rebound in global demand.

Brent crude was down 74 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.58 a barrel by 0655 GMT, after rising 1% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 75 cents, or 1.1%, to $65.33 a barrel, having risen 1.2% in the previous session.

"The path for crude prices appears to be higher but until the situation improves in India, WTI will probably struggle to break above the early March high," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Oil demand was already outstripping supply and the shortfall was expected to grow even if Iran boosted exports, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast for a strong return of world oil demand in 2021, with growth in China and the United States countering the impact of India's coronavirus crisis.

But global concern is rising about the situation in India, the world's third-biggest importer of crude where a variant of the coronavirus has swept through the countryside.

Medical professionals have not been able to say when new infections will plateau and other countries are alarmed over the transmissibility of the variant that is now spreading worldwide.

Meanwhile, fuel shortages worsened in in the southeastern United States, six days after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network.

Colonial, which pumps more than 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel, said it hoped to get a large portion of the network operating by the end of the week.

"While the disruption is meaningful for local retail markets, its impact is still likely to be transient as there is no physical damage to the pipeline," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Edmund Blair)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.80% 68.28 Delayed Quote.31.95%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.47% 579.8305 Delayed Quote.30.41%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.31% 356.7356 Delayed Quote.32.77%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.53% 354.4 Delayed Quote.34.39%
WTI -0.84% 65.04 Delayed Quote.34.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aUK's BT expects a lot of interest in fibre JV plan - CEO
RE
08:37aGold rises on hopes of rates staying low, firm yields cap gains
RE
08:37aOil drops as India's COVID crisis puts brakes on rally
RE
08:34aBurberry's pandemic recovery accelerates
RE
08:34aItaly fines Google $123 million for abuse of dominant position
RE
08:33aCiti sets sights on 1000 wealth hirings in Hong Kong
RE
08:31aAlphawave shares slump 15% in London debut
RE
08:25aBitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble
RE
08:22aChina's January-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% - commerce ministry
RE
08:19aSamsung raises non-memory chip investment target as S.Korea announces bigger tax breaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
2Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble
3Dollar holds advantage as inflation surprise trips up bears
4Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel
5TELEFÓNICA, S.A. : TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica's net income reaches 886 million, up 118% compared to the firs..

HOT NEWS