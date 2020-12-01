Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops as OPEC+ delays talks, raising supply alarm

12/01/2020 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over mounting supply returned to the fore after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.5% at $47.62 a barrel by 0550 GMT, after dropping more than 1% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate was down by 23 cents, or 0.5% at $45.11 a barrel, having dropped 0.4% in the previous session.

Still, both contracts surged around 27% in November after COVID-19 vaccine developments raised hopes of an economic recovery that could boost fuel demand.

OPEC+ delayed talks on output policy for next year until Thursday, three sources told Reuters, as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand.

The grouping, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, had been scheduled to hold its meeting on Tuesday after discussions of key ministers on Sunday failed to reach a consensus.

"The group will probably find some face-saving compromise, with a short extension being the most likely outcome followed by a phased production return," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"Nonetheless this latest fracas does not bode well for collective cohesion in 2021 as vaccine optimism abounds and producers anticipate a strong recovery," RBC said.

Sources said the UAE had complicated the picture by signalling it would be willing to support a rollover of supply cuts only if group members' compliance with cut commitments improved.

The group is due to ease current production cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January, but with demand still under pressure from the pandemic, OPEC+ was considering extending current cuts into the first months of next year, a position backed by de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, sources said.

A Reuters poll of 40 economists and analysts forecast Brent would average $49.35 a barrel next year, estimating that prices would have some trouble sustaining a rally.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.21% 4.3907 Delayed Quote.6.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.57% 47.4 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.28% 76.217 Delayed Quote.22.40%
WTI -0.64% 44.885 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aGlobal CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed - report
RE
01:30aNikkei ends near 29-1/2-year high on vaccine, stimulus hopes
RE
01:28aGM'S UNION IN SOUTH KOREA VOTES AGAINST TENTATIVE LABOUR DEAL : official
RE
01:25aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
01:19aRBI seen holding rates; liquidity stance watched
RE
01:16aArcadia retail group collapses into adminstration
RE
01:12aOil drops as OPEC+ delays talks, raising supply alarm
RE
01:06aOil drops as OPEC+ delays talks, raising supply alarm
RE
01:01aDON'T MENTION IRON ORE : China and Australia dance around the big issue: Russell
RE
12:56aAustralian farmers tipped to harvest second-biggest wheat crop on record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
3OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
5Britain and EU warn that time is running out for Brexit trade deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ