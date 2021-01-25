Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops as U.S. stimulus wrangles, rising COVID-19 cases hit sentiment

01/25/2021 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fading hopes for a rapid approval of new U.S. economic stimulus and mounting new coronavirus cases raised questions over the pace of any recovery in demand.

Brent crude was down 28 cents, or 0.5%, at $55.60 by 0431 GMT, while U.S. crude fell 25 cents, or 0.5%, to $52.52. Both rose nearly 1% on Monday.

Having recently hit 11-month highs, oil is caught between lingering doubts over any recovery in demand as the pandemic continues to rage, offset by optimism for more stimulus from the newly installed Biden administration in the United States to support economic growth as vaccines are rolled out.

But Biden administration officials are still trying to convince Republican lawmakers of the need for more stimulus, raising questions over when it will be approved.

"The negative sentiment sweeping Asia today, as the reality of U.S. stimulus politics dawns, has seen both contracts move lower," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Even as the pace of new infections falls in the United States, European nations have set tough restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, while China is reporting rising new COVID-19 cases, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world's largest energy consumer.

Still, there are areas where demand for oil remains strong.

In India, crude oil imports in December rose to their highest in more than two years as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted economic activity.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies' compliance with pledged oil output curbs is averaging 85% in January, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics said on Monday. The findings suggest the group has improved compliance supply curb commitments.

Also, output from the giant Tengiz field in Kazakhstan was disrupted by a power cut on Jan. 17.

"Through 2021, major supply and demand risks remain that threaten to jolt fundamentals into a much tighter or looser market," Citigroup said in a note.

The bank cited the risk of higher supply if sanctions on Iranian crude are lifted, or U.S. drillers boost output from shale, against a bigger demand shock from the latest wave of lockdowns and restrictions.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.75% 55.52 Delayed Quote.8.61%
WTI -0.80% 52.421 Delayed Quote.10.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aAre you being served? Five-star tips for client relations in a masked era
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its european sales rise by 18.4% to 538,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Says will aim to achieve operating margin of 4-5% this year
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its china sales rise by 27.6% to 562,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Expects 2021 capex 8.9 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 net profit 1.3 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.5 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.6 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 revenue 29.2 trln won vs consensus forecast of 29.4 trln won
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its north american regions' sales rise by 12% to 909,000 (not 812,000) vehicles in 2021
RE
12:11aHYUNDAI MOTOR : To pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"