Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

05/10/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin

(Reuters) - Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand.

Brent crude was down $1.19, or 1.1%, at $104.75 a barrel at 0607 GMT after slipping to as low as $103.19.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.07, or 1%, to $102.02 a barrel after hitting an intraday low of $100.44.

On Monday, both benchmarks posted their biggest daily percentage falls since March, dropping by 5% to 6%.

The falls reflected trends in global financial markets, as investors shed riskier assets on worries about interest rate rises and resulting impact on economic growth.

The dollar held near 20-year highs, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"China's COVID situation, rising rates and growing recession risks are not helping risk assets," Warren Patterson, head of ING commodities research, said.

Latest data showed China's export growth had slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, as the country extended lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Oil prices were boosted last week after the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil. However, the approval has been delayed amid requests from Eastern European members for exemptions and concessions.

A new version, currently being drafted, is likely to drop a ban on EU tankers carrying Russian oil, after pressure from Greece, Cyprus and Malta, a EU source said.

"Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

Financial markets are also heeding concerns that some European economies could suffer distress if Russian oil imports were curtailed further, or if Russia retaliated by cutting off gas supplies.

German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies, Reuters reported. An emergency package could include taking control of critical firms.

A halt to Russian gas supplies to Germany would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Hungary has also restated its position that it will not accept a new round of proposed sanctions on Russia until its concerns are addressed.

In the United States, crude, distillates and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of the weekly data showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Laura Sanicola in New York; editing by Richard Pullin, Simon Cameron-Moore and Bradley Perrett)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13aJGB yields ease with Treasuries, but 10-year buoyed by tepid auction
RE
03:12aLondon Shares to Post Partial Rebound Despite Uncertainty
DJ
03:11aTesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown; Beijing keeps hunting COVID
RE
03:11aUkraine to let foreigners transfer bond income from April 2023
RE
03:11aJapan's long-term debt exceeds 1 quadrillion yen for first time - MOF
RE
03:10aS.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns
RE
03:10aIndian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees
RE
03:07aBOJ rules out widening yield band to stem yen fall
RE
03:02aChina's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea, eyeing US exports
RE
02:56aForeigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in week to April 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Exclusive: Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - m..
4Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
5Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..

HOT NEWS