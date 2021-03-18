Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops nearly 6% as dollar rises and vaccine rollout stalls

03/18/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of crude oil being dispensed into a bottle

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices sunk for a fifth day in a row on Thursday to their lowest in two weeks on growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the strengthening U.S. dollar that hurts the value of oil.

Brent futures fell $3.74, or 5.5%, to $64.26 a barrel by 1:02 p.m. EST (1702 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.80, or 5.9%, to $60.80.

That puts WTI on track for its lowest close since March 2 and Brent on track for its lowest close since March 3. It would be the longest losing streak for WTI since February 2020 and for Brent since September 2020.

"Crude prices are declining for a fifth consecutive day as concerns grow that Europe won't have a regular summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, noting "Europe is seeing a third straight week of rising COVID-19 cases and with vaccination hurdles remaining in place."

A slowdown in vaccination programs in Europe and the prospect of more restrictions to control the coronavirus have tempered expectations for a recovery in fuel use.

Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by delays in shipments of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test the stability of an additional 1.7 million doses.

A number of European countries have halted use of the AstraZeneca shot because of concerns about possible side effects, though the World Health Organization said Europe should continue to use the vaccine.

U.S. crude inventories rose for the fourth straight week after severe cold weather in Texas and the central part of the country in February forced shutdowns at refineries. [EIA/S]

Traders said stockpiles could grow further after WTI on March 12 switched from backwardation to contango, where front-month is cheaper than the second-month.

"Contango is bearish because it encourages (firms to) store crude oil and sell it further down the curve at a profit," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

The premium of the Brent front-month over its second-month, meanwhile, was the lowest since early February.

A rise in the value of the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting has also contributed to the oil sell-off. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Yesterday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting provided a boost to equities ... U.S. economic growth has been revised upwards while unemployment is expected to decline," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

In Saudi Arabia, crude oil exports rose in January to the highest since April 2020, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.15% 64.34 Delayed Quote.32.44%
WTI -5.55% 60.885 Delayed Quote.34.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pU.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop weighs on Wall St
RE
01:35pUK's Johnson says Indian government not behind vaccine supply delay
RE
01:35pPeloton CEO urges customers to read safety warnings after child dies in treadmill accident
RE
01:33pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A  : Sabadell formally appoints new CEO after green light from ECB
RE
01:32pOil drops nearly 6% as dollar rises and vaccine rollout stalls
RE
01:28pGerman region of rhineland-palatinate to resume vaccinating with astrazeneca after ema statement - funke newspapers
RE
01:27pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
RE
01:20pInsurer Chubb exploring deal to buy smaller rival Hartford Financial - CNBC
RE
01:09pNew U.S. trade chief Tai to speak next week with British counterpart - sources
RE
01:08pInsurer Chubb exploring deal to buy smaller rival Hartford Financial for $21 bln - CNBC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ