Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil drops on Ukraine peace talk hopes, China demand fears

03/29/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Storage tanks at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, U.S.

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after the financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Brent crude futures were trading down $1.18, or 1.1%, at $111.30 a barrel at 0348 GMT, having dipped as low as $109.97.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $103.46 in an early trade and were down $1.09, or 1.0%, at $104.87. Both benchmark contracts lost around 7% on Monday.

Ukraine and Russia were set to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday for their first peace talks in over two weeks. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine have curtailed oil supply and earlier this month sent prices to 14-year highs.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

"Oil prices are under pressure again on expectations for a peace talk between Ukraine and Russia, which could lead to an easing of sanctions or avoidance on Russian oil by the West," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

"A successful ceasefire could also raise the prospect of reviving an Iranian nuclear deal," he added.

Offsetting concerns about tight supply, Shanghai's two-stage lockdown over nine days is expected to hit fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer. The country's financial hub accounts for about 4% of China's oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.

"Selling pressure grew on concerns that China may impose more restrictions in other places to contain the pandemic and fuel demand may be reduced further," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

"Increased market volatility has made it difficult for long-term investors to participate, as short-term investors tend to take profits or cut losses more quickly than before," he added.

The market is also waiting on a planned meeting on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

The group will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the group said, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and other consumers for more supply.

Worldwide demand has risen to nearly pre-pandemic levels, but supply has been hindered, as OPEC+ has been slow to restore supply cuts enacted during the pandemic in 2020.

U.S. oil exports have climbed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KIKUKAWA ENTERPRISE, INC. 0.00% 4110 Delayed Quote.6.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.89% 111.03 Delayed Quote.51.78%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.16% 921.1074 Delayed Quote.50.90%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.21% 573.8242 Delayed Quote.51.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.05% 89 Delayed Quote.34.64%
WTI 0.53% 104.666 Delayed Quote.49.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aBlue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names
RE
12:03aOil drops on Ukraine peace talk hopes, China demand fears
RE
12:02aIndian shares rise as oil slips; financials, autos lead gains
RE
03/29Russian firm moving shares in venezuelan oil projects…
RE
03/29Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
RE
03/28Australia, NZ dlrs gain lengthy trade advantage over yen, euro
RE
03/28Singapore court rejects Malaysian's appeal in high-profile execution case
RE
03/28U.S. sees compliance, even 'self-sanctioning', on Russia export controls in Asia
RE
03/28Heavy rains in Australia trigger fresh round of flood evacuations
RE
03/28Japan shares track Wall St higher; auto, shippers shine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Heliogen, Inc. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Resul..
4FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith
5Sungrow Supplies Statera's 362 MW/391 MWh Energy Storage Project in the..

HOT NEWS