Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

02/12/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Friday after declining earlier in the session, but a weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5%, at $61.43 a barrel by 1444 GMT, having dropped to a session low of $60.35. U.S. oil was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41.

Both contracts are on course for weekly gains.

Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers in the group known as OPEC+.

Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.

This week however OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.79 million bpd.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil supply was still outstripping global demand, though COVID-19 vaccines are expected to support a demand recovery.

"The (IEA) report paints a more pessimistic picture than market participants have presumably been envisaging given the current high prices," Commerzbank said.

Demand data from the world's biggest oil importer also paints a bleak picture.

The number of people who travelled in China ahead of Lunar New Year holidays plummeted by 70% from two years ago as coronavirus restrictions curbed the world's largest annual domestic migration, official data showed.

ABN Amro revised its 2021 Brent oil prices forecast slightly higher to $55 a barrel but warned of demand headwinds.

"The biggest recovery in demand will have to come from the aviation sector," the bank said. "Especially for aviation, we do not yet see a major recovery this year."

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.55% 5.14 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.15% 61.56 Delayed Quote.18.47%
WTI 1.00% 58.551 Delayed Quote.21.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aSpotify to allow employees to work from anywhere
RE
04:27aVirtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
RE
04:19aAttorney general letitia james says her office will continue to review its legal options, and not be intimidated by "corporate bullies that put profits over the health and safety of working people"
RE
04:18aFlorida consumers 'flabbergasted' as property insurers push for double-digit rate hikes
RE
04:18aNew york attorney general calls lawsuit by amazon related to covid-19 response "a sad attempt to distract from the facts and shirk accountability for its failures to protect hardworking employees from a deadly virus"
RE
04:15aProminent anti-Trump Republicans reject third party
RE
04:14aClearing house Apex in talks to go public via Ledecky's SPAC - Bloomberg News
RE
04:09aOil edges higher but demand fears set in
RE
04:08aProminent anti-Trump Republicans reject third party
RE
04:07aU.S. consumer sentiment slips in early February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ