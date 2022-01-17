Oil edges higher on tight supply, limited Omicron impact

* Brent, WTI add to gains of over 5% in the previous week
* Concerns over tight supply, recovering demand lift prices
higher
* Worries of a Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine linger
* China agrees with U.S. on oil reserves release -sources
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Monday
as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output
by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron
coronavirus variant.
Brent crude futures gained 9 cents, or 0.1%, to
$86.15 a barrel by 0539 GMT. Earlier in the session, the
contract touched its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 at $86.71.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 29 cents,
or 0.4%, at $84.11 a barrel, after hitting $84.78, the highest
since Nov. 10, 2021, earlier in the session.
The gains followed a rally last week when Brent rose more
than 5% and WTI climbed over 6%.
Frantic oil buying, driven by supply outages and signs the
Omicron variant will not be as disruptive as feared for fuel
demand, has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs,
suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while
longer, traders said.
"The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group)
OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global
demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi
Securities Co Ltd.
"If (investment) funds increase allocation weight for crude,
prices could reach their highs of 2014," he said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
Russia and their allies, together known as OPEC+, are gradually
relaxing output cuts implemented when demand collapsed in 2020.
But many smaller producers cannot raise supply and others
have been wary of pumping too much oil in case of renewed
COVID-19 setbacks.
"What comes in view next is the summer demand bump,
especially in Europe and the U.S., which could be bigger than
last year's, if the growing hope around the Omicron finally
turning COVID from pandemic to endemic proves right," said
Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.
Festering geopolitical threats to supply are also supporting
bullish sentiment, Hari said.
U.S. officials voiced fears on Friday that Russia was
preparing to attack Ukraine if diplomacy failed. Russia, which
has amassed 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border, released
pictures of its forces on the move.
The U.S. government has held talks with several
international energy companies on contingency plans for
supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and
Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two U.S. officials and two
industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles, meanwhile, fell more than
expected to their lowest since October 2018, but gasoline
inventories surged due to weak demand, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.
Concerns over supply constraints outweighed the news of
China's possible oil release from reserves, Fujitomi analyst
Tazawa said.
Sources told Reuters China plans to release oil reserves
around the Lunar New Year holidays between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 as
part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major
consumers to reduce global prices.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Roslan Khasawneh in
Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Himani Sarkar)