Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

08/31/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil drills are pictured in the Kern River oil field in Bakersfield

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and its allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, though Brent still traded well above $70 a barrel.

Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries.

Crude was also weighed down by manufacturing data from China, where factory activity in August expanded at a slower pace than in the previous month.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $72.91 a barrel by 1330 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.63.

Both benchmarks were on track for their first monthly loss since March but were still not far from their July highs, when Brent rose to its strongest since 2018 and U.S. crude since 2014.

In August U.S. President Joe Biden's administration urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices.

Prior to the U.S. call, OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, had agreed to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to their supply each month until the end of December.

Sources told Reuters the Wednesday meeting is likely to leave the plan unchanged despite pressure from the United States to pump more.

"It looks like sticking to the plan from the last meeting," an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

OANDA analyst Craig Erlam also expects no changes to the OPEC policy.

"It would be a surprise if they do anything at the moment, despite pressure from the White House, given current price levels, demand and (the) uncertain outlook," he said.

OPEC's own data showed the market will face a deficit until the end of 2021 but then flip into a surplus in 2022.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the United States on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, knocked out at least 94% of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production and caused "catastrophic" damage to Louisiana's grid.

On the supply side, about 1.72 million bpd of oil production and 2.01 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained offline on the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico after evacuations at 288 platforms.

(Reporting by Dmitry ZhdannikovAdditional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne, Koustav Samanta in Singapore and Alex Lawler in LondonEditing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Health status of population in Poland in 2019
PU
09:43aOil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more
RE
09:43aDrugstore chain Walgreens to raise minimum hourly wage for staff from October
RE
09:38aToronoto stocks open higher, on track for monthly gain
RE
09:38aWall Street opens flat, still set for monthly gains
RE
09:36aDownward Pressure on Money-Market Rates Continues; Delta Variant Hits China Services Sector
DJ
09:18aSyngenta's Shanghai IPO application has been examined and reviewed - filing
RE
09:02aBeyondTrust Labs Report Demonstrates Removing Admin Rights and Implementing Application Controls Highly Effective in Preventing Malware
GL
09:02aChile says copper output up 0.5% yr/yr, to 470,262 tonnes in july
RE
09:01aTencent terminates all exclusive music agreements
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sit near record highs after August surge
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
4U.S. Treasury says China private equity's Magnachip purchase poses security risks
5DELIVERY HERO SE : PRESS RELEASE : Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million or..

HOT NEWS