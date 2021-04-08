Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil edges up on weak dollar; investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook

04/08/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3%.

"A weaker USD and falling US bond yields helped support investors' appetite in commodity markets," ANZ analysts said in a note.

A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which usually helps boost crude prices.

Both contracts are on track to post a 2%-3% drop this week after a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

However, analysts expect global oil inventories to continue to fall as fuel demand accelerates in the second half of this year as the global economic recovery gathers steam.

But concerns are surfacing that renewed lockdowns in parts of the world to curb rising COVID-19 cases and problems with vaccinations could alter the oil demand picture.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said oil prices are expected to trade in a range between $60 and $70 as investors weigh these factors.

He added that the sudden calm and drop in volatility in oil markets have attracted passive investors as prompt intermonth spreads have widened in backwardation.

In a backwardated market, as Brent is in now, front-month prices are higher than those in future months implying tighter supplies.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 63.16 Delayed Quote.21.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.49% 76.938 Delayed Quote.4.62%
WTI -0.06% 59.694 Delayed Quote.22.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aIndian shares snap winning streak as banks fall
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aInternational Reserves and Central Bank Independence
PU
12:14aSMALL BUSINESS TRAINING TO IMPROVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES : Reassessing the Evidence for 'Training Doesn't Work'
PU
12:09aIndia's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target
RE
04/09Malaysia's February industrial output rises 1.5% y/y, below forecast
RE
04/08China repeats call to resist 'vaccine nationalism', pledges to keep monetary support
RE
04/08RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election
RE
04/08Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries
5EXCLUSIVE: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ