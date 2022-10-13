Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks

*
Brent, WTI contracts on track for weekly decline
Distillates draw down, U.S. crude stockpiles surge - EIA
OPEC+'s output cut to keep supporting crude prices -
analyst
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed
earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported
by a weaker U.S. dollar and as diesel inventories fell, while
Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by
OPEC+ to slash production.
Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3%, to
$94.86 per barrel by 0242 GMT, while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents, or
0.35%, at $89.42 per barrel.
Both contracts however were down for the week by about 3%
after two prior weeks of gains amid recession concerns.
"The softened U.S. dollar and the strong rebound in risk
assets lifted oil prices, the rebounding momentum may continue
into today's Asian session," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC
Markets, as a weaker dollar usually makes dollar-denominated
commodities like oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
"OPEC+'s output cut will keep supporting crude prices, along
with a possible recovery in China's demand in the fourth quarter
if Beijing loosens up COVID curbs," Teng added.
China, the world's largest crude oil importer, has been
fighting a COVID rebound after its week-long National Day
holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a key Communist
Party Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend
his leadership. The country's infection tally is small by global
standards, but it adheres to a zero-COVID policy.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United States continued to
clash over a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, last week to cut its oil
production target. Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader,
rejected criticisms by Washington as "not based on facts" and
that the U.S. request to delay the cut by a month would have had
negative economic consequences.
The White House said it presented the Saudis with an
analysis that showed the reductions could hurt the global
economy and alleged the Saudis pressured other OPEC members on a
vote. Officials with both countries are expected to continue
discussions soon.
Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in
distillate stocks that came as heating oil demand is expected to
rise as winter approaches.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 4.9 million barrels to 106.1 million
barrels, their lowest since May, versus expectations for a 2
million-barrel drop, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Thursday.
This comes amid a larger-than-expected surge in U.S. crude
oil in storage, along with a rise in gasoline stocks. Crude
inventories grew by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to
439.1 million barrels, added the EIA, far larger than analysts'
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.
"The market ignored the 10 million barrel build of U.S.
crude inventories last week and focussed on a drop of 4.9
million barrels in distillate inventories ahead of heating
demand," said ANZ Research in a Friday note, adding that
developments such as OPEC+'s oil output cut and Russian oil
sanctions "create a perfect backdrop for volatile prices."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York and Emily Chow in
Singapore; Editing by Stephen Coates and Sam Holmes)