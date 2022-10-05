Oil extends gains after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

*
OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts, Biden calls it
shortsighted
*
U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles down last week - EIA
*
Russia may cut oil output if price caps introduced - Novak
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a
fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high,
after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a
deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the
largest reduction since 2020.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose
22 cents, or 0.2%, to $93.59 per barrel by 0234 GMT after
settling 1.7% higher in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
for November delivery gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.98 per
barrel, building on a 1.4% rise on Tuesday.
The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group
known as OPEC+, comes ahead of a European Union embargo on
Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight
market, adding to inflation.
Given that production at some of the OPEC+ countries are
below target levels, the actual cut would be smaller than the 2
million bpd reduction agreed to at the meeting.
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real
supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd and they
were in response to rising interest rates in the West and a
weakening global economy.
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has
criticised the deal as being "shortsighted". The White House
said President Joe Biden would continue to assess whether to
release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.
The White House said it would consult with Congress on
additional paths to reduce OPEC and its allies' control over
energy prices in an apparent reference to legislation that could
expose members of the group to antitrust lawsuits.
"The final market impact would depend on the duration of the
agreement, as OPEC+ decided to extend its Declaration of
Cooperation until the end of 2023," Citi analysts said in a
note, adding that the supply cuts will keep global inventories
low for longer and tighten markets in 2023.
More than half of the 1 million bpd supply cut is
expected to come from world's top exporter Saudi Arabia,
analysts at RBC Capital said.
Separately on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Alexander Novak said Russia may cut oil output in an attempt to
offset the effects of price caps imposed by the West over
Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
A draw in U.S. oil stockpiles last week also supported
prices. Crude inventories dropped by 1.4 million barrels in the
week ended Sept. 30 to 429.2 million barrels, the Energy
Information Administration said.
