Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil extends losses; Russia to fulfil supply contracts

03/10/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Industrial facilities of the PCK Raffinerie oil refinery in Schwedt/Oder

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Oil prices settled about 2% lower on Thursday after a volatile session, a day after its biggest daily dive in two years, as Russia pledged to fulfil contractual obligations and some traders said supply disruption concerns were overdone.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, oil markets have been the most volatile in two years. On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent crude posted its biggest daily decline since April, 2020. Two days earlier, it hit a 14-year high at over $139 a barrel.

Brent futures fell $1.81, or 1.6%, to settle at $109.33 a barrel after gaining as much as 6.5% earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.68, or 2.5%, to settle at $106.02 a barrel, giving up over 5.7% of intraday gains.

The market extended losses post-settlement with Brent down to $109.09 and WTI down to $105.79 at 4:55 p.m. ET (2155 GMT).

"I think some of the 'war angst' is coming out of the market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. "We rejected $130 twice this week. People are beginning to ask if there really is too much of a supply problem. There's still plenty of Russian supply," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting that the country, a major energy producer which supplies a third of Europe's gas and 7% of global oil, would continue to meet its contractual obligations on energy supplies.

However, oil from the world's second-largest crude exporter is being shunned over its invasion of Ukraine, and many are uncertain where replacement supply will come from.

Comments from United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials sent conflicting signals, adding to the volatility.

On Wednesday, Brent slumped 13% after the UAE's ambassador to Washington said the No. 3 OPEC producer would encourage the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to consider higher output.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei backtracked on the ambassador's statement and said the OPEC member is committed to existing agreements with the group to boost output by only 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month.

While the UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other producers in the OPEC+ alliance are struggling to meet output targets because of infrastructure underinvestment in recent years.

The United States made moves to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and efforts to seal a nuclear deal with Tehran, which could lead to increased oil supply. The market also anticipates further stockpile releases coordinated by the International Energy Agency and growing U.S. output.

"With some goodwill, co-ordination and luck, the supply shock can greatly be mitigated but probably not neutralised," PVM oil market analyst Tamas Varga said.

Still, traders refused to call the oil rally over. Some said the recent slump could be due partly to profit-taking, noting oil remained up over 15% since the Ukraine invasion.

"We will probably have more speculation and some people who want to sell to take advantage, but we're just in new territory here," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

"The pattern does not look like we are at the top yet. Just when you think we are, the market finds new energy to go higher," he said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Shariq Khan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 2.39% 99.74 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.75% 4.035 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.02% 109.1 Delayed Quote.65.95%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.27% 903.9159 Delayed Quote.39.72%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.74% 567.7736 Delayed Quote.41.62%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.60% 485.2 Delayed Quote.9.97%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.56% 132.75 Delayed Quote.73.46%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.96% 14.8098 Delayed Quote.8.74%
WTI -4.39% 105.808 Delayed Quote.66.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pBesieged Ukrainians endure bombardments, with no breakthrough in talks
RE
05:21pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pHealth Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:20pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pTech Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pFinancials Down As Ukraine War Drives Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pOracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost
RE
05:17pRivian automotive - expect edv production to ramp considerably d…
RE
05:16pConsumer Cos Down after Inflation Hits 40-Year High -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:12pRivian automotive - will announce new coo next week responsbile…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares rise, oil falls 13% on OPEC nation's pledge
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Wall Street closes lower as inflation hits 40-year high, inviting aggre..
4Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
5Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves

HOT NEWS