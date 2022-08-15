Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

* China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data
disappoints
* Oil output in Permian to rise to record high in September
-EIA
* Iran responds to EU nuclear text, seeks U.S. flexibility
* Coming up: API data on U.S. oil stockpiles at 4:30 p.m. ET
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak
economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a
global recession.
Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.8%, to
$94.37 a barrel by 0313 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 44
cents, or 0.5%, to $88.97 a barrel.
Oil futures fell about 3% during the previous session.
China's central bank cut lending rates to revive demand as
the economy slowed unexpectedly in July, with factory and retail
activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property
crisis.
"Commodities prices across the board were under pressure as
China's July economic data painted a more downbeat growth
picture than previously expected, which prompted renewed
concerns on demand outlook," wrote Yeap Jun Rong, market
strategist from IG Group, in a note.
China's fuel product exports are expected to rebound in
August to near a year high after Beijing issued more quotas,
adding pressure to already-cooling refining margins.
Investors also watched talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear
deal. More oil could enter the market if Iran and the United
States accept an offer from the European Union, which would
remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said.
Iran responded to the European Union's "final" draft text to
save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, but
provided no details on Iran's response to the text. The Iranian
foreign minister called on the United States to show flexibility
to resolve three remaining issues.
In the United States, total output in the major U.S. shale
oil basins will rise to 9.049 million bpd in September, the
highest since March 2020, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.
Market participants awaited industry data on U.S. crude
stockpiles due later on Tuesday. Oil and gasoline stockpiles
likely fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, a
preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The premium for front-month WTI futures over barrels loading
in six months <CLc1-CLc7> stood at $3.46 a barrel on Tuesday,
the lowest level in four months, suggesting easing tightness in
prompt supplies.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Muyu Xu; Editing by Stephen
Coates)