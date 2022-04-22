Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil extends losses on growth concerns and Shanghai lockdown

04/22/2022 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Friday, burdened by the prospect of weaker global growth, higher interest rates and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand even as the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that would further tighten supply.

The International Monetary Fund this week cut its global economic growth forecast while the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair on Thursday said that a half-point increase to interest rates "will be on the table" at the next Fed policy meeting in May.

Brent crude was down $1.73, or 1.6%, at $106.60 a barrel by 1045 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $1.89, or 1.8%, to $101.09.

"At this stage, fears over China's growth and overtightening by the Fed, capping U.S. growth, seem to be balancing out concerns that Europe will soon widen sanctions on Russian energy imports," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

The outlook for demand in China, the world's biggest oil importer, continues to weigh. Shanghai announced a new round of measures including daily coronavirus testing from Friday, adding to strict measures to curb the latest outbreaks.

Brent hit $139 a barrel last month, its highest since 2008, but both oil benchmarks were heading for weekly declines of more than 4%.

Ongoing support is provided by supply tightness after disruptions in Libya, which is losing 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of output, and supply could be squeezed further if the European Union imposes an embargo on Russian oil.

An EU source told Reuters this week the European Commission is working to speed up availability of alternative energy supplies to try to cut the cost of banning Russian oil and persuade reluctant nations to accept the measure.

"An EU boycott of Russian energy would inevitably lead to higher energy prices, at least in the immediate term," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "It looks to be a case of if, not when."

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Isabel Kua in SingaporeEditing by David Goodman)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aSchlumberger reports higher profit as drilling activity increases
RE
06:56aIndonesia to ban exports of palm oil from April 28
RE
06:56aOil extends losses on growth concerns and Shanghai lockdown
RE
06:51aSingapore to remove most COVID restrictions next week
RE
06:50aVietnam's Binh Son says to kick off $1.2 billion refinery expansion plan this year
RE
06:50aRussia pushes offensive, collects corpses in 'liberated' Mariupol
RE
06:49aBritain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week - PM Johnson
RE
06:48aRussia pushes offensive, collects corpses in 'liberated' Mariupol
RE
06:46aUK's Johnson says he will still be PM in October
RE
06:42aCopper loses ground on recession fears and China lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
2For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
3Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
4AB Volvo profit shines, supply chain troubles hit truck orders
5Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

HOT NEWS