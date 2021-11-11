Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears

11/11/2021 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped to $82 a barrel on Thursday, extending sharp falls triggered by concerns that rising U.S. inflation could prompt Washington to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices.

Brent crude futures lost 64 cents, or 0.77%, to $82 a barrel by 1200 GMT after rising to $83.37 in morning trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 79 cents, or 1%, at $80.55.

Wednesday's data showing U.S. inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years had pushed the dollar higher and sent Brent and WTI crude down by 2.5% and 3.3% respectively, with further pressure applied by a rise in U.S. oil stocks after a government release of some strategic reserves. [EIA/S]

"Crude prices are trying to find their footing after yesterday's slide as runaway inflation in America is adding pressure on the Biden administration to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"Energy traders know that an SPR release will only deliver a very short-term drop in prices that won't provide much relief for the American consumer."

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer inflation at 6.2%, driven largely by higher energy prices. That strengthened the dollar on the potential for higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy to curb inflation. Oil typically trades inversely to the dollar.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he asked the National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy sector to reverse inflation.

The Brent crude price has gained more than 60% this year and hit a three-year high of $86.70 on Oct. 25, supported by recovering demand and supply restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+.

But oil prices appear to be consolidating below $85 a barrel, Norbert Rucker, head of economics at Julius Baer, said in a note.

"We could be looking at early signs of a fundamental transition towards an easing market, not least as oil demand should only grow gradually going forward with the pick-up in U.S. shale and petro-nation supply."

(Reporting by Ron BoussoAdditional reporting by Jessica JaganathanEditing by David Goodman)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14aIndonesian Islamic body forbids crypto as currency
RE
07:10aSouth Africa cuts deficit forecast, sees debt peaking at lower level
RE
07:09aOil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears
RE
07:06aEvergrande dodges default again; property sector debt concerns linger
RE
07:06aSouth Africa's MultiChoice posts lower half-year profit amid cost deferrals
RE
07:05aMove For Hunger and Chadwell Supply Renew Their Partnership and Provide 200,000 Meals to Those In Need
SE
07:05aLeading Technology GamePlan powered by Stack Sports helps lift the Atlanta Braves to first world series championship since 1995
SE
07:00aUltFone Software Announces its Biggest Black Friday Deals
SE
06:55aEU sees scope for COP26 compromise on elusive carbon market deal
RE
06:55aCoach owner raises 2022 forecasts as strong demand outshines supply crunch
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS

HOT NEWS