Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday
after China, the world's top crude oil importer, widened its
COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply
concerns ahead of Europe's pending cut-off of Russian imports.
Brent crude futures eased 78 cents, or 0.8%, to
$96.18 a barrel at 0350 GMT, after rising 1.3% in the previous
session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
were down $1, or 1.1%, at $88.08 a barrel.
Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a
weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2% and
WTI more than 3%.
Friday's declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday
doubled down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking
down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble
to halt widening outbreaks.
China reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, the
National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new
cases a day earlier.
The International Monetary Fund expects China's growth to
slow to 3.2% this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April
projection, after an 8.1% rise in 2021.
"The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and
hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is
shifting towards recession risks that are dragging down the
crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
However, analysts said the strong rebound in U.S. gross
domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday
highlighted the resilience of the world's largest economy and
oil consumer.
"From an oil market perspective - despite the high interest
rates - that's a direct driver into your demand outlook," said
Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia
Bank.
He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the
upside, given that global inventories are low, European
sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December,
and Chinese demand is picking up.
The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by
signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe's hunger for
crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts
by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
allies.
"The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for
European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in
on 5 December," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
