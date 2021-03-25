Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions

03/25/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 2% as fresh coronavirus lockdowns revived worries about demand for oil products, even as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal.

Brent crude futures slid $1.33, or 2.1%, to $63.08 a barrel at 0559 GMT, after jumping 6% overnight.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.40, or 2.3%, to $59.78 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight.

Prices, which tumbled earlier in the week on worries about tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling fuel demand growth, sharply reversed on Wednesday on news of the grounding in the Suez Canal, potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil.

Dozens of ships were in the five waiting zones for passage through the nearly 200 km (120 mile) canal, with more approaching the area.

"The longer this disruption lasts the more likely we see refiners (and) buyers having to turn to the spot market to ensure supply from elsewhere," ING Economics said, adding that shipping companies faced a decision on whether to travel via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, causing delays.

The market was also helped on Wednesday by data showing U.S. gasoline demand improved and refinery run rates were picking up as well as data pointing to strong Euro zone economic activity this month. [EIA/S]

However, analysts said such supportive factors were likely to be overshadowed by growing concerns about global demand.

"As much as those factors were there, it doesn't really erase the demand concerns questions that were asked earlier this week," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

"And while the focus was on Europe, we also have rising COVID-19 cases in places like India and Brazil, developing economies which are really critical to the story for sustainable oil demand growth."

India on Wednesday reported its highest one-day tally of new infections and deaths and said a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus had been found.

Given the persistent demand worries and falling prices, expectations are growing that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, will roll over their current supply curbs into May at a meeting scheduled for April 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

"Oil markets are unlikely to renew their upward momentum aggressively until OPEC+'s next meeting in early April, which should leave production cuts unchanged," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

OPEC and other producers had hoped to ease output cuts, but industry sources say a fresh wave of lockdowns around the world threatens to tear up those plans.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul, Aaron Sheldrick and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Richard Pullin and Gerry Doyle)

By Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.89% 86.37 End-of-day quote.5.19%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 6.6406 Delayed Quote.3.11%
SUEZ -0.82% 18.15 Real-time Quote.11.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aTugs resume effort to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds
RE
02:19aU.S. says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority
RE
02:18aOil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions
RE
02:15aIn 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash
RE
02:12aAustralia shares rise as weaker Aussie dlr boosts export-reliant healthcare stocks
RE
02:09aWACKER NEUSON  : optimistic about 2021
PU
02:01aAsian stocks trip on China tech woes, some cyclical shares bought
RE
01:56aGold rises on Europe virus worries, stronger dollar caps gains
RE
01:50aNike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement
RE
01:50aNETEASE  : Chinese tech stocks fall as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks fall as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : XIAOMI : Phone maker Xiaomi flags rising costs of chips, shares fall
4Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action
5Tugs resume effort to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ